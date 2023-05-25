Spectral Husk, Heart, and Nucleus are common enemy drop items in Genshin Impact that can be obtained by defeating the Specters. This group of enemies can be found in Inazuma, Enkanomiya, and some parts of Sumeru. Currently, several characters in Genshin Impact use Spectral Husks, and its high rarity drops as ascension and talent level-up materials, including Kokomi and the brand-new Dendro unit, Kirara.

Since the Spectral Husks are items dropped by enemies, they cannot be obtained from NPC shops in the overworld. This article will cover all the locations where players can find Specter mobs in Genshin Impact. These enemies can be slightly annoying to fight, so it is advised to bring good DPS units and a character who can apply crowd control, like Kazuha.

All Specter enemy locations in Genshin Impact

1) Seirai Island

Seirai Island has a lot of Specter enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the two best places to farm Spectral Husks and its other rarities is the Seirai Island, located south of the Narukami Island. Genshin Impact players can find Specters all over this part of Inazuma. Luckily, this island has many teleport waypoints, so fans can move around faster and farm efficiently.

2) Watatsumi Island

Specter locations in Watatsumi Island (Image via HoYoverse)

Watatsumi Island is the westmost region of Inazuma and the second-best place to farm Spectral Husks. This location also has the Specter enemies in abundance. Fortunately, most of these mobs can be found near the teleport waypoints, so locating each Specter mob won't consume a lot of time.

3) Tsurumi Island

Final Specter spawning location in Inazuma (Image via HoYoverse)

The final spot to farm Spectral Husk in Inazuma is the southernmost point on the map. Genshin Impact players can find a few spawns of Specters on Tsurumi Island.

4) Vissudha Field

There are a few Specter spawns in the Sumeru forest area (Image via HoYoverse)

Specters also spawn in a few areas of Sumeru, such as the Vissudha Field located south of Vanarana, the Aranara village.

5) Near The Dune of Elusion

Few Specters can be seen in the desert (Image via HoYoverse)

Another place in Sumeru where one can find the Specter mobs is near the roadways north of The Dune of Elusion in the desert.

6) Enkanomiya

Enkanomiya is a mysterious place under Watatsumi Island and can be entered through the deep pool near the Sangonomiya Shrine. There are several spots in this region where fans can find Specter mobs. However, it should be noted that Enkanomiya is a locked region that can only be accessed after clearing a few criteria, which are the following:

Adventure Rank 30 or above.

Complete Inazuma Archon Quest: Ritou Escape Plan.

Complete the World Quest The Still Water's Flow.

Few spots in Enkanomiya to farm Spectral Husks (Image via HoYoverse)

The best spots in Enkanomiya to farm Spectral Husks are the two chains of islands located north of the main islands. Both areas can be easily reached by using the teleportation waypoints. There is another spot in the above map with a few spawns marked with a red circle.

More farming spots in Enkanomiya (Image via HoYoverse)

The final locations in Genshin Impact to look for the Specter enemies are the island in the south and the green island, which is also the entrance of Enkanomiya. Players will find various monsters in these areas, so prepare for that.

On a related note, another easy way to obtain Spectral Husks and all other rarities is by purchasing them using Masterless Starglitter and Masterless Stardust in Genshin Impact's Paimon's Bargains.

