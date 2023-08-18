Genshin Impact Icewind Suite fight guide: How to start battle, boss drops, and cost

Genshin Impact 4.0 introduced the Icewind Suite enemy, a Normal Boss with several unique mechanics. Firstly, it's not something a player can fight just by approaching it. Travelers are instead required to speak to Maillardet to get started. That isn't all, for talking to this NPC lets you fight one of two versions of this Normal Boss.

Dirge of Coppelia and Nemesis of Coppelius utilize different Arkhes. The cost for fighting either version is still 40 Original Resin, which is on par with other Normal Bosses in Genshin Impact. To get started, head to the Fountain of Lucine and go northwest to meet with Maillardet. Alternatively, use the Marcotte Station Teleport Waypoint and glide south.

Genshin Impact Icewind Suite boss guide

This is the location where you start the boss fight (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: No quest prerequisites or other requirements would prevent a player from farming this boss whenever they want.

Maillardet is an NPC looking over a camera, watching the Icewind Suite dance in an open arena. Speak to him to eventually see a brief tutorial on the two variants of this Normal Boss. After you click through that, you should see three dialogue options:

Try "Dirge of Coppelia."

Try "Nemesis of Coppelius."

Let's Do This Later

The first two options let you choose one of two variants of the Icewind Suite. Interestingly, they have different drops. Pick whichever one has the more useful Ascension Materials for you. For example, Lynette needs the Nemesis of Coppelius's unique Artificed Spare Clockwork Com­po­nent, which isn't obtainable from the Dirge of Coppelia.

Dirge of Coppelia's drops

Here is a complete list of items that the Dirge of Coppelia variant can drop:

Ar­ti­ficed Spare Clock­work Com­po­nent — Cop­pe­li­a

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

Berserker Artifacts

Instructor Artifacts

The Exile Artifacts

Lucky Dog Artifacts

Gladiator's Finale Artifacts

Wanderer's Troupes Artifacts

The Artifacts that the Dirge of Coppelia can drop are the same as the Nemesis of Coppelius version in Genshin Impact. However, the Artificed Spare Clockwork Component is different, as are the Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone materials.

Keep in mind that the Dirge of Coppelia uses the Ousia Arkhe. Having a Pneuma character in your party may be helpful but is not required.

Nemesis of Coppelius's drops

Both boss variants have an identical appearance (Image via HoYoverse)

By comparison, here is what the Nemesis of Coppelius may drop for you in Genshin Impact:

Ar­ti­ficed Spare Clock­work Com­po­nent — Coppelius

Shivada Jade Sliver

Shivada Jade Fragment

Shivada Jade Chunk

Shivada Jade Gemstone

Berserker Artifacts

Instructor Artifacts

The Exile Artifacts

Lucky Dog Artifacts

Gladiator's Finale Artifacts

Wanderer's Troupes Artifacts

Since Genshin Impact players get to choose which version they fight, you can control the significant drops you're seeking to farm. This version of the Icewind Suite uses Pneuma, so Ousia characters may be helpful to use here.

That's everything that Genshin Impact players must know about the Icewind Suite's location, drops, and two variants. Good luck to anybody seeing to farm these drops repeatedly for the Fontaine characters they either have or plan to get in the future.

