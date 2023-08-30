List of active Honkai Star Rail 1.3 codes for free Stellar Jade

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 offers several active codes for Trailblazers that can be used to get free Stellar Jade. This article will include a list of all the ones currently available. All the associated free rewards are convenient to claim since they only take about a minute to acquire. A guide on how to redeem Prime Gaming bundles and how to use this title's codes will be included below for the reader's convenience.

The only requirement to use them is to have already beaten the A Moment of Peace mission, which is done very early in this game. Thus, most Trailblazers should be able to employ the following codes without a problem, especially if they started playing from a previous update.

All active Honkai Star Rail 1.3 codes with free Stellar Jade

The new update is already out (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all active codes for Honkai Star Rail 1.3 involving free Stellar Jade:

STARRAILGIFT

MB6N2TVCSQ9F

Prime Gaming Bundle #6

It is worth mentioning that the Prime Gaming Bundle #6 requires a Prime Gaming subscription to get it. If you don't have one, you must ask a friend or stranger for it. HoYo FEST 2023 also offers a Redemption Code, but it does not include Stellar Jade. Instead, you would only get 20,000 Credits from it.

Fu Xuan will be playable in the second half of this update (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the rewards for using all of the above active codes in Honkai Star Rail 1.3:

STARRAILGIFT: 50 Stellar Jade + 10,000 Credits

MB6N2TVCSQ9F: 50 Stellar Jade + 10,000 Credits

Prime Gaming Bundle #6: 60 Stellar Jade + 8x Traveler's Guide + 5x Disposable Kinetic Cannon

These free rewards can be handy for anybody seeking Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae or Fu Xuan in this update.

How to claim Prime Gaming bundles

If you're a Prime Gaming subscriber, just head to the Prime Gaming website. Log in if you haven't done so already. Then, search for Honkai Star Rail. Now, you should see a purple "Get in-game content" option. Clicking on that will give you your unique active code, which you can use in-game or on this title's official website.

How to use active codes in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

The in-game method is quite simple to do (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazers have two options for using active codes related to Honkai Star Rail 1.3:

Use them in the game. Use them on the official website.

To do the former method, just do the following:

Boot up the game. Pause and then click on the "..." next to your name. Select the Redemption Code option. Paste what you've copied and confirm it.

Repeat the process for all available options.

This is what the official website looks like on desktop (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method involves this game's official website, which is "hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift." You can log in, select your server, and then paste the code. Click on Redeem and repeat the process for everything you haven't claimed or used thus far. Choose whichever method you're more comfortable with, and you should have no issue getting all the free Stellar Jade available in this patch.

