The Honkai Star Rail x Prime Gaming event for version 1.2 is in full swing, bringing with it a host of exciting rewards. This version of the collaboration is the second tie-in event for Honkai Star Rail 1.2, released alongside Kafka’s character banner. The event offers a total of 60 Stellar Jade that players can obtain for free upon fulfilling certain conditions.

Curious readers can learn more about the collaboration and how to claim these prizes below.

Honkai Star Rail x Prime Gaming event offers 60 free Stellar Jade, among other in-game items

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

The Honkai: Star Rail × Prime Gaming Fifth Collaboration Event Is Now Available. Participate in the event and earn limited-time rewards such as Stellar Jades, Credits, and Refined Aethers. Come and embark on your space fantasy journey!

Learn More:… pic.twitter.com/l7wgKNLG5V Attention all Trailblazers!The Honkai: Star Rail × Prime Gaming Fifth Collaboration Event Is Now Available. Participate in the event and earn limited-time rewards such as Stellar Jades, Credits, and Refined Aethers. Come and embark on your space fantasy journey!Learn More:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Honkai Star Rail x Prime Gaming event will require players to head to an external website and follow these steps:

Head to the URL https://hoyo.link/aA4fEBAL to open up the Prime Gaming webpage. Make sure to log in to the website using your Amazon Prime account. This step is mandatory. Next, click on the purple “Get In-Game Content” button. A code will be generated. Click on the “Copy Code” button to add it to your clipboard. Redeem the code in-game or via the external HoYoverse code redemption portal to have the items delivered to your in-game mailbox.

The Honkai Star Rail x Prime Gaming event webpage (Image via Prime Gaming)

The code will provide the following goodies upon redemption:

60 Stellar Jade

40,000 Credit

5 Refined Aether

The 60 Stellar Jade will surely be handy for gacha rolls on the much anticipated Kafka banner.

This event will be available from August 9 (12:00, UTC +8) to August 29 (23:59, UTC +8), after which players will not be able to participate. It should be kept in mind that this event is only applicable to players who have an active Amazon Prime subscription with access to Prime Gaming in their respective regions. Additionally, only one code can be generated per account UID.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.