Amazon Prime Video’s Harlan Coben’s Shelter: Release date, trailer, and more 

Shelter is one of the latest series from Amazon Prime Video that is set to premiere for the first time on August 18, 2023. The upcoming series is based on the novel of the same name by author Harlan Coben.

Coben's novels have been perfect for the small screen, as the Netflix adaptations The Stranger (2020) and Stay Close (2021) have been widely popular among viewers. Amazon is following suit with an eight-episode thriller series that will possibly capture Coben's characteristic suspense and intrigue-filled stories suitable to watch with one's whole family.

A still from the show's trailer (image via Amazon Prime Video)

The program centers on Mickey Bolitar (played by Jaden Michael), a young man who relocates to a sleepy New Jersey suburb when his father passes away suddenly. He makes friends there and falls in love with Ashley, a classmate. The series will be reportedly explore decades long mysteries in the sleepy New Jersey suburb through the lens of protagonist Mickey Bolitar.

The first season of Harlan Coben's Shelter offers a promising premise and has all the capabilities to follow suit of the other successful adaptations of novels by the author. This is the first Harlan Coben novel adaptation being streamed on Amazon Prime, with the first three episodes being released on August 18, which will be followed by a new episode every week.

Harlan Coben's Shelter sees a thriller tale of a family

The trailer for the new Coben adaptation sets an intriguing premise, much like the novel it is based on. As per the trailer, the protagonist Mickey Bolitar encounters an old woman known as the Bat Lady (played by Tovah Feldshuh), who tells him that his father is still alive. This itself sets a tone of mystery as Mickey moved to a new town to live with his Aunt Shira (played by Constance Zimmer) following the death of his father in a car crash and the rehabilitation of his mother.

The plotline thickens in the trailer itself as Mickey explores the disappearance of his classmate Ashley Kent (played by Samantha Bugliaro) along with his new friends Arthur “Spoon” Spindell (Adrian Greemsmith) and Ema Winslow (Abby Corrigan). The show thus promises a perfect family thriller that includes a blend of mystery, camaraderie, and romance all under an eerie setting.

More about Harlan Coben's Shelter

Shelter novelist Harlan Coben is the show's executive producer and showrunner. Allen MacDonald, who also produces the crime thriller CSI and the popular young adult Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, is joining him in this capacity, adding experience to the production.

The series is set to star Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, Constance Zimmer (of Boston Legal fame) as Shira Bolitar, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur “Spoon” Spindell, Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady, Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell, and Brian Altemus as Troy, among others.

The official synopsis from Amazon Prime Video reads:

"Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community."

It continues:

"With the help of his friends, the inventive Spoon, and secretive Ema, Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends----and perhaps even Mickey’s own complex family history."

Catch the on-screen adaptation of Harlan Coben's thriller Shelter is set to release on August 18, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.