What time will CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 13 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details revealed

CSI: Vegas season 2 will soon be airing its episode 13, which is scheduled to drop soon on the CBS network channel this Thursday, February 9, at its usual time slot of 10 pm ET/PT.

The popular police procedural mystery drama series is the fifth installment in the CSI franchise and is the follow-up series of the long-running and long-time favorite show of fans, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Everything to know about the upcoming CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 13

How can you watch CSI: Vegas' latest episode?

The upcoming episode of the police procedural series, titled Boned, will air exclusively on the CBS network channel. But it can also be watched without a cable connection, on the Paramount Plus streaming website.

The IMDb synopsis of the episode, which is directed by Erin Feeley from a script written by Dave Metzger, reads as:

"The CSI team investigates the death of an archaeologist found near the breakthrough discovery of an ancient civilization. Also, Max locates another cryptic note written in familiar silver ink after a mentally distressed woman kills her attacker."

What is the second season of CSI: Vegas all about?

The second season of the crime drama is set in Las Vegas, like all the other previous installments of the franchise, amidst the neon lights and dark forces that lurk around Sin City.

Head of the crime scene investigators team, Maxine Roby, leads her talented and brave team consisting of Joshua Folsom, Allie Rajan, Detective Serena Chavez, Chris Park, and Beau Finado, as they make sense of some baffling cases.

The season also sees the return of Catherine Willows to help the CSIs contend with a dangerous threat. The team deploys some of the latest forensic techniques and follows the evidence to bring criminals to justice and keep the city of Vegas free from terror.

Who has been cast in the series' season 2?

Season two of CSI: Vegas stars:

Paula Newsome as Maxine Roby,

Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows,

Matt Lauria as Joshua Folsom,

Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan

Ariana Guerra as Detective Serena Chavez,

Lex Medlin as Beau Finado, and

Jay Lee as Chris Park.

Supporting cast members of the second season of the CBS series include Sarah Gilman as Penelope Gill, Kat Foster as Nora Cross, Sean James as Will Carson, Robert Curtis Brown as Undersheriff Cade Wyatt, Joel Johnstone as Jack Nikolayevich, Sara Amini as Sonya Nikolayevich, Sherri Saum as Jodi Wallach, Eric Szmanda as Greg Sanders, and Katie Stevens as Lindsey Willows.

Catch the latest episode of the CBS drama on February 9 at 10.00 pm ET.

