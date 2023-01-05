What time will CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 10 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 10, the upcoming episode of the popular police procedural mystery drama series, is all set to make its arrival on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 10 pm EST/9 pm PT, exclusively on CBS. The episode will also be available on the popular streaming platform Paramount+.

The series is the 5th installment in the popular CSI franchise. CSI: Vegas is the follow-up series of the fan-favorite long-running show CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Jason Tracey has acted as the developer for the series.

The series' long list of executive producers includes Uta Briesewitz, Anthony E. Zuiker, Ann Donahue, Cynthia Chvatal, Carol Mendelsohn, Jason Tracey, Craig O'Neill, Jerry Bruckheimer, William Petersen, Kristie Anne Reed, and Jonathan Littman.

Without a shred of doubt, the audience has been buzzing with anticipation regarding how the upcoming episode of CSI: Vegas season 2 will unfold, as the previous episode, titled In the White Room, ended on such a stimulating note.

CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 10: Trailer, plot, and more

What to expect from episode 10 of the CBS series' season 2?

The latest episode has been titled Eyeballs. Ryan Lee has acted as the writer of the new episode, while Allison Liddi-Brown has served as the director.

The official synopsis for CSI: Vegas season 2's 10th episode, dropped by the CBS Network, reads:

"A social media influencer party ends with the brutal murder of a popular guest; Chris Park's side hustle makes him uniquely qualified to lead the CSI team in their investigation."

The synopsis for episode 10 of season 2 provides fans with clues about what to expect from the upcoming episode without revealing too much about it. By the looks of it, it seems like the episode will dive deep into another intriguing and chilling murder case of a high-profile individual, with the investigation being headed by Chris Park.

Who are on the cast list for the 2nd season of the CBS crime drama series?

The highly promising lead cast list for the police procedural series' season 2 entails Paula Newsome as Maxine "Max" Roby, Mandeep Dhillon as Ahalya "Allie" Rajan, Matt Lauria as Joshua "Josh" Folsom, Ariana Guerra as Serena Chavez, Lex Medlin as Beau Finado, Jay Lee as Christopher "Chris" Park, and Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows.

Other cast members of the second season of the CBS series include Sarah Gilman as Penelope "Penny" Gill, Kat Foster as Nora Cross, Sean James as Will Carson, Robert Curtis Brown as Undersheriff Cade Wyatt, Joel Johnstone as Jack Nikolayevich, Sara Amini as Sonya Nikolayevich, Sherri Saum as Jodi Wallach, Eric Szmanda as Greg Sanders and Katie Stevens as Lindsey Willows.

Don't forget to catch CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 10, which will air on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 10 pm EST/9 pm PT on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes