What time will CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 1 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more explored

CSI: Vegas is all set to return for a second season on September 29, 2022, bringing back the familiar group of forensic experts who will continue to navigate through the sin city in search of criminals. The first episode, titled She's Gone, will kickstart the season with Kenneth Fink in the driving seat. Even though the CSI spinoff's intention to be a limited series caused a lot of confusion, it has been renewed for a second season due to the success of the first.

The new season will feature many familiar faces from the first season, including Paula Newsome's Maxine "Max" Roby, head of the Las Vegas Crime Lab. The biggest addition to the new season of CSI: Vegas is in the first episode itself. According to reports, Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger), who was also a star in the original show, will return to the franchise in the second season of this CSI spinoff.

CSI: Vegas @CSICBS I never left, you just have to know where to find me. #CSIVegas returns September 29 on its new day, Thursdays. I never left, you just have to know where to find me. #CSIVegas returns September 29 on its new day, Thursdays. https://t.co/R60qhnAk4h

The new season of CSI: Vegas will premiere on September 29, 2022, at 10:00 PM EST/ 9.00 PM PT. Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of the mystery show.

CSI: Vegas season 2, episode 1 preview: The return of Catherine Willows

CSI: Vegas @CSICBS Will #CSIVegas be back for Season 2 tomorrow night? You bet your bloody dollar. Will #CSIVegas be back for Season 2 tomorrow night? You bet your bloody dollar. 💵 🎰 https://t.co/CGGAUGJWIH

Despite the hype around the second season of the show, the obvious spotlight-stealer would be Helgenberger's Catherine Willows. Catherine was mentioned in the previous season of the show, but fans were not expecting the veteran character to return in the sequel. She is also the only character from the original series to return to the show.

The first episode of CSI: Vegas will deal with a murder case. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Catherine Willows persuades Maxine Roby to let her rejoin the team; a dominatrix is found murdered near her secret s*x dungeon."

Though there isn't much information about the episode yet, the season premiere is expected to be a big one. It will also introduce some important characters and plot lines, which the show will follow for the rest of the season.

The cast of the show includes Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, Mandeep Dhillon, David Hodges, and Jim Brass, among others.

The second season may also get an upgrade in terms of the number of episodes. The first season of the show had only 10 episodes and was slated to be a limited series. As the series has been renewed, it will probably continue to make new seasons, and the number of episodes may also get an upgrade.

The upcoming episode of CSI: Vegas is directed by Kenneth Fink with a script by Jason Tracey.

The new season will feature some additional cast members, like Sherri Saum, who is well-known for her role in The Fosters. Along with her, Ariana Guerra and Lex Medlin will also join the cast.

There will be new episodes of the show airing every Thursday on CBS. The new season is also expected to be available on the official streaming site of CBS for those who are looking to watch the show online.

