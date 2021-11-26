'CSI: Vegas' Season 1 Episode 9: Setting stage for the big finale?

CSI: Vegas has almost reached its penultimate stage this season as the show moves on to its ninth episode, set to be released on December 1, 2021. Not only will this be the second-last episode of the first season, it might as well signal the end of the show itself since there is no news about a second season is out yet.

Hopefully, fans will get more news in the coming weeks. Despite all of this, the story of David Hodges' (played by Wallace Langham) trial will surely come to a conclusion by the last episode of the season.

It is to be expected that whatever happens in the upcoming episode of CSI: Vegas will spill over or impact the final episode, which should be decisive in many ways.

MaLouMo @sidle77 #csi So many pics… not enough time. The big guns are coming for ya! Apart from Sara, she’s on the loo 😂 Signed, sealed and delivered. #CSIVegas So many pics… not enough time. The big guns are coming for ya! Apart from Sara, she’s on the loo 😂 Signed, sealed and delivered. #CSIVegas #csi https://t.co/PM3iISCYsx

'CSI: Vegas' Episode 8 Recap: Further into the Hodge's case

Like its predecessor CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Vegas follows a similar format with one main storyline continuing over several episodes and new cases coming in every episode. The previous episode titled "Pipe Cleaner" was no different.

The eighth episode was about a murder case where the remains of the body had been flushed down the pipes in order to dispose of evidence. It was later discovered, that there was not one, but two bodies dissolved in that bathtub.

As the team investigated this, Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) tried to contact the forensic lab in charge of Hodge's case and was suspended upon being caught.

However, Maxine Roby continued the investigation separately and Sara Siddle (Jorja Fox) dug up Anson Wix's (played by Jamie McShane) garbage, discovering vital information about a potential ally of Wix that could potentially be used against Wix.

What to expect from the pre-finale?

The upcoming episode of CSI: Vegas is titled "Waiting in the Wings." The episode will have a familiar format with a new case, while David Hodges' trial continues.

The synopsis for the ninth episode reads: "The CSI team looks closely at the eccentric world of sideshows when a couple of performers are discovered burned in a pit. Also, Hodges mulls a plea deal as his criminal trial kicks off, while Max, Grissom and Sara search for evidence to exonerate him."

The upcoming episode is sure to reveal more about Hodges' case, along with some new developments. Episode 10, the final episode, will most likely focus solely on the case of David Hodges.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The upcoming episode of CSI: Vegas will air December 1, 2021 on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Atul S