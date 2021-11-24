'CSI: Vegas' preview - What's in the pipes? 

CSI: Vegas is the follow-up to a hugely successful and long-running TV show, generally referred to as simple CSI or CSI: Las Vegas, which aired almost 350 episodes. CSI: Vegas has followed up the series with some familiar faces along with some new ones. The show picked up great momentum from the very beginning and is going strong into its first season.

The new episode of season 1, episode 8, is titled "Pipe Cleaner". Now we all know pipes are a mysterious place, and if you don't know what's down there, it could be something fatal. CSI Vegas is expected to deliver another edge-of-the-seat thriller following in line with the previous week's episode.

CSI: Vegas @CSICBS There's always something to uncover -- even when all evidence has gone down the drain... Keep your appetite up -- #CSIVegas is all-new tomorrow at 10/9c. There's always something to uncover -- even when all evidence has gone down the drain... Keep your appetite up -- #CSIVegas is all-new tomorrow at 10/9c. https://t.co/Y80e1HGXGt

What to expect from episode 8 of 'CSI: Vegas'

There is little information about what is going to happen in the next episode. But as previous episodes have already shown, it is not wrong to expect a bone-chilling criminal case. Going by the promo for the eighth episode of this season, it certainly seems that way.

The official synopsis reads:

"When the team is called to investigate human remains found in a convention center owner's bathtub, Sara and Grissom use the case to get close to attorney Anson Wix's star forensic expert witness, just days before David Hodges' trial begins."

David Hodges' (played by Wallace Langham) trial has been part of the larger story continuing over the previous episodes, and it certainly seems to be getting closer to a climactic point. Anson Wix (Jamie McShane) has been the focal point of the team over the previous episodes and it seems that will continue in this latest one as well.

It would be interesting to see if CSI: Vegas can outdo itself this time in the latest episode with the mystery of the pipe cleaner.

'CSI: Vegas' Season 1 Episode 8: Set stills, release date, and more

CSI: Vegas does promise to have a brutal episode, as can be read from the logline of the synopsis. There will of course be much more than just a good case. Fans seem pretty excited, to say the least, with the stills that have come out for the upcoming episode.

Butterflied21 @TVulture15 #gilgrissom Be honest... How long are you being able to bear without taking a look at this photo today? Me? 10 minutes... #csi #csi vegas #sarasidle Be honest... How long are you being able to bear without taking a look at this photo today? Me? 10 minutes... #csi #csivegas #sarasidle #gilgrissom https://t.co/B3BtfiAiRQ

The show airs on ABC on November 24, 2021. Be sure to tune in.

Edited by R. Elahi