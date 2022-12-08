What time will Young Sheldon season 6 episode 8 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The much-awaited episode 8 of Young Sheldon season 6 is all set to arrive on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on CBS Network. The coming-of-age series is a highly immersing spin-off prequel to the fan-favorite sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

It is safe to say that viewers of Young Sheldon season 6 have been quite intrigued to witness what is about to come in the brand new episode 8 of the series as the previous episode, titled, A Tougher Nut and a Note on File, ended on such a gripping note.

Learn all about episode 8 of Young Sheldon season 6 before it airs on CBS

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

In the previous episode of Young Sheldon season 6, Sheldon was seen telling President Hagemeyer about his interesting database idea. The latter seemed to love Sheldon's idea for the database as they could charge an entry fee, and he then went on to dismiss Sheldon.

The upcoming episode of season 6 has been titled, Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha. While Nick Bakay, Steve Holland, and Eric Kaplan have served as writers for the story of the eighth episode of the season, Jeremy Howe, Connor Kilpatrick, and Steven Molaro have acted as screenplay writers. Alex Reid has directed the latest episode.

The official synopsis, given by CBS, for season 6's episode 8 reads:

"Sheldon's database invention puts him at odds with the university; the church takes issue with Meemaw's video store.

By the looks of the official synopsis, the eighth episode will begin right where the previous episode of the sitcom ended. The episode will put its main focus on Sheldon's database invention. However, some other dramas will also unfold, including a problem with Meemaw's video store.

The official sneak peek video for episode 8

The official sneak peek videos give the audience glimpses of what to expect from episode 8. The first sneak peek video shows a family dinner the Coopers are having, where they discuss the prospects of Sheldon's database invention, money, and a lawyer.

The next sneak peek video shows Georgie and Mandy at the video store where Mandy works while they are having an argumentative conversation with an older lady who has come to return a movie DVD. The last sneak peek clip shows a conversation between Conney and Pastor Jeff regarding Conney's video store.

Looks like the episode is going to be full of exciting and humorous drama.

Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro have served as the creators of both Young Sheldon and the original series, The Big Bang Theory. Todd Spiewak, Jon Favreau, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, Jim Parsons, and Chuck Lorre have acted as executive producers for Young Sheldon.

Don't forget to catch episode 8 of Young Sheldon season 6, airing on the popular network CBS, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

