What time will Young Sheldon Season 6 episode 3 air on CBS? Details explored

Young Sheldon season 6, the latest season of the popular coming-of-age sitcom which stars Iain Armitage as the young Sheldon Cooper, is all set to release its third episode on CBS this Thursday, October 13, at 8:00 PM EST. The popular series is a spin-off prequel of another fan-favourite sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.

Chuck Lorre, the creator of The Big Bang Theory, has also acted as the creator of the spin-off series, along with Steven Molaro. Jim Parsons, who plays the beloved role of adult Sheldon in the original series, acts as the narrator of Young Sheldon.

Ever since the official sneak-peek video of Young Sheldon season 6 episode 3 was launched, fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the upcoming episode will unfold, especially after how the previous episode ended.

Titled Future Worf and the Margarita of the South Pacific, the episode ended on an intriguing note with Mary struggling to get used to life without the church.

Learn all about the third episode of Young Sheldon season 6, airing on CBS

What is the release date and time of Young Sheldon season 6 episode 3?

Episode 3 of Young Sheldon season 6 titled Passion's Harvest and a Sheldocracy will be released on Thursday, October 13, exclusively on the CBS Channel. The airtime for the upcoming episode is 8:00 PM EST.

Chuck Lorre, Connor Kilpatrick and Steven Molaro have served as story writers while Steve Holland, Marie Cheng and Nick Bakay have acted as teleplay writers. The episode has been directed by Jeremy Howe.

What can be expected from this upcoming episode?

Take a closer look at the official sneak peek video for the brand new third episode of Young Sheldon Season 6, here:

The official synopsis for episode 3 of the sitcom's season 6, given by CBS, reads as:

"Sheldon must choose sides in an ethical dilemma; Mary tries her hand at writing; Mandy needs a new place to live."

The official sneak-peek video and the synopsis provide the audience with what can be expected from the upcoming episode and it looks like it will have some complex drama as the characters will be seen struggling to make choices and keep themselves together.

Who are the cast members of season 6 of Young Sheldon?

Apart from Iain Armitage as the young Sheldon Cooper, the lead cast list for the sitcom's season 6 includes Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper, Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr., Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper Jr., Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper, Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister and Annie Potts as Connie Tucker.

Other supporting actors include Wallace Shawn, Melissa Peterman, Wyatt McClure, Doc Farrow, Matt Hobby, Brian Stepanek, Rex Linn, Sarah Baker, Jason Alexander, Nancy Linehan Charles, Ed Begley Jr. and several others.

So don't forget to watch episode 3 of Young Sheldon season 6, airing this Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 8:00 PM EST, on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes