What time will Young Sheldon Season 6 episode 5 air on CBS?

The much-anticipated fifth episode of Young Sheldon season 6, the brand new season of the highly-cherished spin-off prequel series of The Big Bang Theory, is all set to air exclusively on the popular channel CBS this Thursday, October 27, at 8 pm EST.

The audience has been quite eager to know what is about to unfold in the upcoming episode 5, after the fourth episode of Young Sheldon season 6 ended with Missy attempting to dye her hair blonde so that she could look similar to Mandy.

Without further delay, let's jump right in and find out all about episode 5 of Young Sheldon season 6 before it premieres on CBS.

How will Sheldon manage as the dorm resident adviser in Young Sheldon season 6 episode 5?

In the previous episode, the audience saw Sheldon facing an existential crisis after Billy asked him an interesting question regarding the existence of zero. Viewers also witnessed Sheldon restoring himself by finding a suitable answer to Billy's question.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of Young Sheldon season 6, titled A Resident Advisor and the Riviera of the South, reads:

"At college, Sheldon decides to expand his responsibilities and become a dorm resident adviser; Meemaw and Dale make a sketchy business deal; Mary and George Sr. rekindle their romance."

By the looks of the official synopsis for season 6's fifth episode, it is quite understandable that Sheldon will find himself in a new adventure as he steps up to be the dorm resident adviser.

Also, with Dale and Meemaw getting into a hasty business deal and George Sr. and Mary reigniting the spark in their relationship, episode 5 is going to be quite a dramatic ride.

Steve Holland, Chuck Lorre, and Nick Bakay have acted as the writers of episode 5, while Jeremy Howe, Steven Molaro, and Yael Glouberman have served as the screenplay writers for the episode, which Alex Reid has directed.

The staff and cast list of Young Sheldon season 6

The cast list for the highly entertaining and gripping sitcom's sixth season entails Iain Armitage, Emily Osment, Zoe Perry, Matt Hobby, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Wallace Shawn, Brian Stepanek, Melissa Peterman, Rex Linn, Jason Alexander, and several other actors.

The Big Bang Theory's creator, Chuck Lorre, has served as the creator of Young Sheldon alongside Steven Molaro. Jim Parsons is the narrator of the spin-off CBS series. Jeff Cardoni and John Debney have acted as music composers for the series, while Steve Burns has composed the theme music for the series.

Jim Parsons, Steven Molaro, Todd Spiewak, Steve Holland, Chuck Lorre, and Jon Favreau are the executive producers for Young Sheldon, while Timothy Marx is the series producer.

Watch episode 5 of Young Sheldon season 6, premiering on CBS, on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8 pm EST.

Poll : 0 votes