Must Love Christmas cast list: Liza Lapira leads CBS' holiday movie

Must Love Christmas is a brand new upcoming Christmas special romantic drama that is all set to make its debut exclusively on CBS Network this Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 9:00 pm ET. Mark Amato has served as the writer for the much-awaited CBS film.

The official synopsis for Must Love Christmas, released by CBS, reads:

"Liza Lapira stars in the film as a renowned romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books who finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, where she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine."

The highly promising lead cast list for Must Love Christmas includes Liza Lapira, Nathan Witte, Neal Bledsoe, and others.

The lead cast list for Must Love Christmas explored

Liza Lapira as Natalie

Well-known American actress Liza Lapira is all set to play the lead role of Natalie, a well-regarded romance novelist on CBS' Must Love Christmas.

The 41-year-old actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Maggie Del Rosario in the 2004 TV series Huff, Michelle Lee in the 2006 TV series NCIS, Yuki Amado in the 2008 show Dexter, and Melody "Mel" Bayani in the 2021 TV series The Equalizer.

Liza Lapira has also been a significant part of several other notable movies and TV series, including Unbelievable, 9JKL, Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life, Battle Creek, Super Fun Night, Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, Traffic Light, Dollhouse, Crazy, Stupid, Love., Cloverfield, See You in September, 21, and more.

Nathan Witte as Caleb

Highly talented actor Nathan Witte will be seen portraying the pivotal character Caleb, who is Natalie's childhood crush, in the upcoming CBS Christmas movie.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Godric in the 2020 TV series Charmed, Alex in the 2020 film My Best Friend's Bouquet, Steel Afro in the 2021 short film Lovely, Perry in the 2022 TV series Nancy Drew, Alex in the 2019 show Realization, and Corey in the 2020 movie The Perfect Pickup.

Nathan Witte has also been a part of several noteworthy movies, TV movies and series, including A Christmas Miracle, The Dating List, Riverdale, Every Day Is Christmas, Love at Sunset Terrace, Sweet Carolina, Another life, and several others.

Neal Bledsoe as Nick

Renowned American writer, filmmaker, and actor Neal Bledsoe is all set to portray the character Nick in Must Love Christmas on CBS.

He is best known for his portrayal of the character Tyler Meade-Hartley in the 2009 TV series Ugly Betty, Teddy in the 2013 show Ironside, Tony Abbott in the 2015 series The Mysteries of Laura, and Frank in the 2020 film A Soldier's Revenge.

Neal Bledsoe has also been a part of several other notable movies and TV series, including Junction, Grand Street, The Labyrinth & The Long Road, Revolutionary Road, Sex and the City 2, Smash, The Man in the High Castle, NCIS: New Orleans, The Blacklist, and more.

Apart from the above-mentioned stars, the film will also star Adam Beauchesne, Ian Collins, Sarah Strange, BJ Harrison, Simone Bailly, and more. It will focus on Natalie, who finds herself in a love triangle with a reporter and her childhood crush. Tune in to CBS to find out what fate has in store for her on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

