CSI: Vegas season 2: Meet the new actors joining the CBS show

CSI: Vegas, the spinoff of the acclaimed CSI franchise, is all set to return for a second season on September 29, 2022. The Paula Newsome-led mystery show has garnered quite some acclaim in its ten-episode debut season on CBS. The network-television show will try to add to that glamor with a host of new names who will appear in the second season of the show.

Among the new additions, Sherri Saum is the standout name. The Fosters star will play the role of Jodi, a board member of the Eclipse Casino who will be working with Marg Helgenberger’s Catherine Willows. The other major new additions are Lex Medlin, Ariana Guerra, Sara Amini, and Joel Johnstone.

CSI: Vegas @CSICBS I never left, you just have to know where to find me. #CSIVegas returns September 29 on its new day, Thursdays. I never left, you just have to know where to find me. #CSIVegas returns September 29 on its new day, Thursdays. https://t.co/R60qhnAk4h

Read on for more details about the new cast members of CSI: Vegas season 2.

Lex Medlin and others to join CSI: Vegas season 2

Sherri Saum as Jodi

Sherri Saum, the very well-known face from ABC’s The Fosters, where she played the co-lead, will be a recurring character in the second season of CSI: Vegas. She will play the role of Jodi, a board member of the Eclipse Casino. She will work with Catherine Willows to help solve a case. Saum may have more parts in the series as well.

Saum was born on October 1, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio, USA. She started off as a model after being discovered during her high school days. The 47-year-old began her career with Sunset Beach, a renowned daytime soap opera on NBC. Her other roles include Anne B. Real, Ten Stories Tall, #SquadGoals, Beggars and Choosers, One Life to Live, and Gossip Girl, among many others. She has also appeared in CSI: Miami.

Ariana Guerra as Serena

Ariana Guerra, who has previously made headlines with shows like Promised Land, will play the role of Serena, a detective, and daughter of "cops." She has been described as "not content to let science lead the way without some saucy commentary and tough questions."

Guerra's character will add an interesting layer to the story by bringing in fresh blood.

Ariana Guerra has previously worked on projects like Helstorm, Five Feet Apart, and 9-1-1.

Lex Medlin as Beau

Beau will be the most overqualified CSI Level 1 of all time. Lex Medlin, the fun-loving character from Drop Dead Diva, will play this role. Having such a bright addition to the cast is sure to light things up for CSI: Vegas.

Medlin was born in Arizona and attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Pasadena, California. He began his acting career with Spanish-market ads, which received critical acclaim. Medlin has also guest starred in one of the most popular shows of all time, Friends.

His other works include Grey's Anatomy, All Rise, Shameless, and Supernatural, among many others.

Other cast members of CSI: Vegas

The other new additions to the cast include Sara Amini from Future Man and Joel Johnstone from Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The core cast will remain the same with Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria as Joshua "Josh" Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan, and Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows.

The first episode of CSI: Vegas season 2 will air on September 29, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far