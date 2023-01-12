What time will CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 11 air on CBS? Release date, plot, and more details explored

After a fairly long break in the previous few weeks, CSI: Vegas is all set to deliver its second consecutive episode after the one that recently aired on January 5. The upcoming episode of the popular franchise will have a lot of intriguing things that fans can be excited about. Titled Trinket, it will air on January 12, at 10.00 pm EST on the CBS channel.

CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 11 will see some major shifts in the narrative with the use of certain symbols mentioned in the synopsis. This could be a nod to some of the previous cases and the group's past. It will also depict a very important case, as is the norm with all the episodes of the popular show.

CSI: Vegas @CSICBS Dig deep on this case — that's an order. Tune into the excavation this Thursday at 10/9c. #CSIVegas Dig deep on this case — that's an order. Tune into the excavation this Thursday at 10/9c. #CSIVegas https://t.co/RBtzCEzEFs

CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 11 sneak peek -- It ain't no racoon

A sneak peek from the upcoming episode of CSI: Vegas shows two police inspectors investigating a garage for a possible break-in, with the owner telling them that this cannot be a raccoon. The final shot of the sneak peek shows the police officer opening a hatch and discovering what or who is causing this ruckus. The sneak peek cuts before revealing the culprit.

However, the official synopsis for the episode may have some answers to this question, which, as released by CBS, reads as:

"When a young, non-verbal boy is found hiding in a stranger's garage, the CSI team searches for his missing mother; Max receives a strange letter with symbols in silver ink that Folsom and Allie recognize from prior crime scenes."

It seems that the young non-verbal boy will be the central focus of the episode. It will also follow another very intriguing plotline involving Maxine "Max" Roby (Paula Newsome) receiving a letter with symbols, perhaps pointing at something pivotal. This episode perhaps aims to bring some past cases into the mix.

The upcoming episode is directed by Ruben Garcia with a script written by Safia M. Dirie.

More about CSI: Vegas

The fifth series in the vast CSI universe, CSI: Vegas is fairly new, premiering on October 6, 2021. It is a follow-up to the long-running series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. The first season of the new spinoff stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, while the second season stars Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows from the original series.

Additionally, the spinoff stars new characters like Paula Newsome as Maxine "Max" Roby, Matt Lauria as Joshua "Josh" Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as Ahalya "Allie" Rajan, and Mel Rodriguez as Dr. Hugo Ramirez. The synopsis for the show reads as:

"Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City."

The show was created by Jason Tracey. The first season featured 10 episodes but the second one will feature a total of 21 episodes.

Catch the upcoming episode of CSI: Vegas on CBS on January 12, 2023, at 9.00 PM EST.

Poll : 0 votes