5 best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (March 2023)

Amazon Prime is home to some of the best TV shows out there and is continuously adding quality shows from different genres to its collection. From award-winning dramas to critically acclaimed comedies, Amazon is always on the lookout for new shows to add to its impressive library of must-see television.

With the likes of The Boys and Fleabag, Amazon Prime's top-tier collection of TV shows is sure to satisfy your cravings. So, if you're looking for the best TV shows to binge-watch right now, Amazon Prime Video is the right place.

Here are the five best TV shows on Amazon Prime that are a must-watch for all.

The English, The Peripheral, and 3 other unmissable TV shows on Amazon Prime

1. The Legend of Vox Machina (2022)

The Legend of Vox Machina (Image via Metapigeon)

IMDb rating: 8.4

Notable Cast:

Lance Reddick as Thordak

Kelly Hu as Anna Ripley

Laura Bailey as Vex'ahlia

Produced by Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina is a great animated fantasy series on the world of Dungeons & Dragons. With a great blend of stunning animation and fluid action sequences, The Legend of Vox Machina stands out as a highly entertaining and engaging series.

The series keeps the mantle of Critical's actual play intact by staying true to its source materials. The series is a must-watch for those who love edgy adult humor. Entertaining screenplays and in-depth characters make the series a great addition to Amazon's library.

The IMDb summary of the TV show reads:

"After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again-this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave."

2. The English (2022)

The English (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

IMDb rating: 7.9

Notable Cast:

Chaske Spencer as Eli Whipp

Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke

Steve Wall as Thin Kelly

The English is a stunningly good drama and a revisionist take on the Western genre. The show stands out from other works in this genre with mesmerizing camera work, perfect acting, and beautifully tense action sequences.

The script generates a consistent tone of nervous tension, and the violent elements are intense and surreal. The screenplay is all about revenge, barbarity, and the wild environment of the west. This Western epic should be on the watch list of all Amazon Prime subscribers.

The IMDb summary of the TV show reads:

"Follows a woman as she seeks revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son."

3. Reacher (2021)

Reacher (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

IMDb rating: 8.1

Notable Cast:

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finlay

Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe Conklin

Adapted from the books of Lee Child, Reacher is a great thriller that follows the investigation of a murder in a small town and its aftermath. The show dives into the characters, bringing multidimensionality and emotions to the storyline. It follows the source materials more accurately, which the previous movie adaptations lacked.

Alan Ritchson is phenomenal throughout the show and perfectly fits as Jack Reacher. The best part about the show is its stunning action sequences, making it one of the best shows on Amazon Prime.

The IMDb summary of the TV show reads:

"Jack Reacher was arrested for murder and now the police need his help. Based on the books by Lee Child."

4. The Peripheral (2022)

The Peripheral (Image via Kilter Films)

IMDb rating: 7.6

Notable Cast:

Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher

Jack Reynor as Burton Fisher

JJ Feild as Lev Zubov

Based on William Gibson's novel, The Peripheral is Amazon's latest sci-fi drama set in a futuristic world. The show's immersive and cyberpunk-ish atmosphere as well as world-building are surreal and stand out from similar shows in the genre. The show's visual effects are very detailed and eye-catching.

Even though the villains' storylines are somewhat bland, the show's screenplay is praiseworthy. Chloë Grace Moretz's performance is on point and very engaging. Fans who enjoy cyberpunk crime dramas or dystopian science fiction should definitely watch this show.

The IMDb summary of the TV show reads:

"Set in the future when technology has subtly altered society, a woman discovers a secret connection to an alternate reality as well as a dark future of her own."

5. Invincible (2021)

Invincible (Image via Wind Sun Sky Entertainment)

IMDb rating: 8.7

Notable Cast:

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson

Adapted from the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Invincible is a sci-fi action animated series that follows a superhero developing his powers and uncovering the secrets of his father. The show's animation is very well done, making the action sequences feel very lively. The incredible voice acting and well-choreographed fight scenes give viewers a sense of weight and impact that makes every blow feel significant.

The series has a complex storyline that successfully explores morality and politics and puts questions before viewers. The perfect blend of violent scenes and unique screenplay makes the show one of the best in the genre on Amazon's Prime Video.

The IMDb summary of the TV show reads:

"An adult animated series based on the Skybound/Image comic about a teenager whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet."

While they didn't make it to this list, Fleabag (2016), Bosch (2014), and Sprung (2022) are also among some of the best TV shows on Amazon Prime that are a must-watch.

