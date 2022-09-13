8 best anime to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Despite Amazon Prime Video being one of the largest OTT platforms with 200 million subscribers worldwide, its massive library contains only a handful of anime.

However, over recent years, Amazon Prime Video has started taking an interest in anime and has included some of the best picks that retain a huge fanbase around the world.

With the evergrowing popularity of anime and keeping up with its competitors like Netflix, Roku, Hulu, and other streaming giants, the OTT platform has started acquiring rights and signing major deals to include more anime on its platform for viewers.

On that note, here are 8 of the most iconic anime on Amazon Prime Video that fans shouldn’t miss out on.

From Banana Fish to Dororo, here are 8 anime that are available on Amazon Prime Video

1) Banana Fish

The official poster of Banana Fish (Image via MAPPA)

Akimi Yoshida’s Banana Fish became immensely popular after its anime adaptation by MAPPA. The series follows Aslan Jade Callenreese, 17, better known as Ash Lynx, who was raised by Dino Gonzine, the mafia boss of New York City.

Even though Ash becomes the leader of his own gang, he despises gang violence and wants to find a purpose in his life.

One day, he comes across a severely injured man who hands him over a vial and requests him to seek “banana fish” before dying. Ash has heard the same two words from his brother Griffin. Despite Dino’s interference with the investigation, Ash is determined to find the meaning behind the banana fish.

The series has garnered a lot of praise from fans and critics as well, making it one of the best anime on Amazon Prime video.

2) Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

The official poster of Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (Image via Wit Studio)

An apocalyptic event has ravaged the entire world, leaving nothing but the undead who are referred to as “Kabane.” These vicious creatures have an endless appetite for human flesh and killing them is the most arduous job.

To kill a Kabane, a person has to break their golden glowing heart, which is protected by a thick layer of iron.

Most melee weapons and steam-pressured guns have remained ineffective against these creatures. However, Ikoma, a brilliant steam smith, hailing from Hinomoto’s Kōtetsujō (Iron Fortress) settlement, has crafted a weapon that is powerful enough to pierce through the hearts of Kabanes.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is the best post-apocalyptic supernatural-horror anime that is available on Amazon Prime Video.

3) One Punch Man

Titan trace @Titantrace1 @alyekly One punch man on net flix or on amazon Good Omens on prime @alyekly One punch man on net flix or on amazon Good Omens on prime https://t.co/cjI9C6q2t5

One Punch Man retains an undying popularity due to its amazing cast, distinctive plot, and comedy. The series follows Saitama, the most powerful hero that the world is unaware of.

To attain his goal of becoming a hero, he trained for three years on a continuum and lost his hair in the process. He has finally accomplished his goals but has become so powerful that he only requires one punch to defeat his opponents.

Saitama gets frustrated after every fight that ends in a flash and wants to go against worthy opponents who can withstand him. After joining the Hero Association alongside his cyborg disciple, Genos, Saitama came across several powerful monsters and made new allies.

Fans of One Punch Man can find both seasons 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Grand Blue Dreaming

Grand Blue Dreaming follows 18-year-old Iori Kitahara, who recently moved to the coastal town of Izu Peninsula and took residence above his uncle’s Grand Blue scuba diving shop to start his freshman year.

Iori aspired to become a successful man and wanted to experience the ideal college life. However, after meeting the local diving club, he gets sucked into the drinking and partying culture.

Iori eventually realized that college life isn’t as fun as he anticipated after he ended up at his first lecture without any clothes on him. Iori has attempted to distance himself from the group, but each time he tries to do so, he gets swept up in their antics.

Grand Blue Dreaming is one of the most hilarious anime available on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Vinland Saga

The official poster of Vinland Saga (Image via Wit Studio)

Vinland Saga is among the few historical anime available on Amazon Prime Video whose fame remains untarnished. The anime explores the world of Vikings set in 1013 AD, showing the war between Danes and England that is growing worse with each passing year.

The story of the series centers on two of the most historic figures ever known to mankind, Thorfinn Karlsefni, son of Thor Snorresson, and Cnut the Great son of Sweyn Forkbeard.

Thorfinn made the resolute decision to kill Askeladd, who was responsible for his father’s death. Though Snorresson told Thorfinn to leave the path of revenge, the latter wants to go against his wishes due to the Viking blood flowing in his veins.

Amidst the chaos between England and the Danes, Thorfinn must find a way to exact his revenge on Askeladd.

6) Psycho-Pass

The official poster of Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

The anime is set in a dystopian future where crime rates have lowered to a great extent, all thanks to the Sibyl System, a powerful biomechatronic computer network that prevents crimes by performing a cymatic scan to measure their Psycho-Pass.

Individuals whose Crime Coefficient index goes above the accepted threshold, which is 100, are either apprehended or executed.

The field officers of the Crime Investigation Department are given unique hand-held weapons called "Dominators" that are integrated with the Sibyl System scanner that determines if someone is guilty or not.

The gun can only be fired with the authorization of the Sibyl System. Akane Tsunemori, who recently joined the force and partnered up with Shinya Kougami, realizes that the Sibyl System might not be a reliable source to judge human emotions.

Psycho-Pass is the most popular cyberpunk-psychological-thriller anime that fans can start watching on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Inuyashiki

The Canadian Tree @TheCanadianTree if you have amazon prime watch inuyashiki if you have amazon prime watch inuyashiki https://t.co/mrPPV87ro2

58-year-old titular protagonist, Ichiro Inuyashiki, who was living a monotonous life until he became a weaponized cyborg. Inuyashiki has a strong sense of justice but earlier, with his frail body, he wasn’t able to help anyone.

However, with his newfound powers, he gained a whole new level of confidence and also found a purpose in his life.

Ichiro soon realizes that there is someone else like him who is wreaking havoc upon the world. Shishigami Hiro, an ordinary high schooler who has received similar powers like Ichiro, started killing people for no definite reason.

For the sake of his family and the world he lives in, Ichiro is determined to stop Hiro at any cost. Hiroya Oku’s Inuyashiki is a must-watch that is available on Amazon Prime Video.

8) Dororo

Norie Uzumaki @NoraaFleischer If you need a new anime to watch I highly suggest Dororo on Amazon Prime. If you need a new anime to watch I highly suggest Dororo on Amazon Prime. 👌 https://t.co/t576jaVxTa

Dororo centers on Hyakkimaru, a boy who was born with eyes, ears, nose, limbs, spine, and several other body parts, because his father made a contract with 12 demons for fame and power and traded his son’s organs as a part of the deal.

After the contract, Hyakkimaru’s infant body was thrown into the river by his father, but luckily he was saved by a sage who breathed life into him by installing prosthetics.

After learning the truth, Hyakkimaru sets off on a quest to defeat the 12 demons and eventually figures out that each demon he slays returns one of his body parts.

On his journey, Hyakkimaru meets Dororo who tags along with him and becomes his eyes and ears. Osamu Tezuka’s Dororo is an absolute masterpiece that is available on Amazon Prime Video.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande