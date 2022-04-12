10 Strongest Cyborgs in anime

In anime, Cyborgs are known for their never-ending rampages that even the strongest of humans would have a hard time keeping up with. They possess abilities that would leave a devastating mark on their opponents. From flares to catastrophic missiles, these advanced humanoids have literally everything under their sleeves to destroy their targets into fragments.

Unlike other beings, these cyborgs can get their body parts replaced if destroyed. Most of them don’t carry any emotions, making it easier for them to get the best outcome, based purely on calculations and analysis. Their countless dominating feats make them a force to be reckoned with.

Most iconic Cyborgs in anime of all time

10) Frank Archer - Fullmetal Alchemist

Frank Archer as seen in the anime Full Metal Alchemist (Image via Studio Bones)

Frank Archer’s thirst for gaining power and becoming the strongest being was a long-sought dream. He is a lunatic who could break the boundaries of humanity to accomplish his goals through any means. By getting caught in the Philosopher stone’s array, half of his body was destroyed.

However, after undergoing the process of Automail modification, he was revived from the dead. With his enhanced body, he could shoot projectiles from his bionic hands as well as from his mouth.

9) Joe Shimamura - Cyborg 009

Joe Shimamura as seen in the anime Cyborg 009 (Image via Studio Shaft)

Joe is one of the most powerful of all the 00 segment cyborgs. He was made by combining the schematics of his predecessors with the newest technology, which makes him a formidable foe for his opponents. By activating his signature ability, Acceleration Mode, Joe attains a superhuman speed that makes him imperceptible to others.

He can move at a rate of Mach 5 (6174 km/h), equivalent to the speed of a jet. He cannot come into contact with people in his Acceleration Mode due to the blinding speed that can obliterate their bodies in a blink.

8) Chise - Deadliest Fiction

Chise as seen in the anime Deadliest Fiction (Image via Studio Fiction)

Chise’s appearance may give the impression of an ordinary clumsy girl, on the contrary, she is the ultimate weapon of destruction. In a threatening situation, she can deploy deadly cybernetic weapons as well as wings and jetpacks for flight.

Once, she destroyed an entire armed battleship with her laser and sank it to the bottom of the ocean. Chise can also manifest weapons like a Gatling gun to counter projectiles coming at her. Even a couple of missiles won’t be able to scratch the surface of her extremely durable physical structure.

7) Alita - Battle Angel Alita

Alita as seen in the anime Battle Angel Alita (Image via Madhouse)

Alita, also known as Gally and Yoko, is one of the greatest cyborgs in the anime universe. Alita has several bodies at her disposal that she can switch to, depending on the threat level. Her main body is the Imaginos, which is comprised of nanomachines. Each of her bodies gives her a set of destructive abilities like plasma manipulation, Damascus blade, supercharged kick, etc.

Alita is also highly skilled in the cyborg martial arts technique known as Panzer Kunst, which originated on Mars and is practiced in Zero Gravity. Most of its practitioners are long gone and Alita is one of the remaining members with its knowledge.

6) Jet Black - Cowboy Bebop

Jet Black as seen in the anime Cowboy Bebop (Image via Studio Sunrise)

Jet among his bounty-hunting crew is the most humble person with an overwhelming sense of wisdom. After Jet lost his left arm to a syndicate assassin, he got it replaced with bionic prosthetics which heightened his strength.

Although he may come off as rude and cocky at times, he is undoubtedly a kind-hearted and caring individual. Jet takes his crew as his family and the members see him as a father figure. As the captain of Bebop, he takes utmost care of his ship as well as his crewmates.

5) Motoko Kusanagi - Ghost in a Shell

Matoko Kusanagi as seen in the anime Ghost in a Shell (Image via Production I.G.)

Motoko is often praised for her pragmatic approach, where she tends to take reliable and optimal routes in the world she lives in. With the most advanced cybernetics body, Motoko is the most advanced combat cyborg.

She possesses superior tactical knowledge and has a mastery over numerous overwhelming skills that makes her one of the deadliest forces. Motoko might be a stoic and aloof individual, but she knows how to be friendly with her peers. She can be easy-going and laid-back for her people, but in front of her enemies she won’t back off from unleashing havoc.

4) Franky - One Piece

Franky as seen in the anime One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

After a catastrophic incident, Franky’s body was heavily damaged and subsequently, he had no other choice but to augment himself into a cyborg. The only weak spot in his body is his back, which he tends to protect at all times by shielding.

Each part of his body is composed of an arsenal of weapons. After the time skip, he enhanced his whole body with additional powerful prosthetics and also got the ability to change the color of his hair at will.

3) Android 18 - Dragon Ball

Android 18 as seen in the anime Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Android 18 was known by her name Lazuli when she was human. Her entire self was reconstructed into a cyborg by a maniacal scientist from the Red Ribbon Army, known as Dr. Gero. 18 is one of the most powerful cyborgs in the Dragon Ball franchise.

The energy reactor within her body makes sure she never runs out of energy as well as stamina. She has enough strength to demolish a couple of concrete structures in a fraction of a second. 18 is one of the few individuals who were capable of overwhelming the likes of Vegeta.

2) Genos - One Punch Man

Genos as seen in the anime One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Genos is an honorary disciple of Saitama and is the only individual with a great sense of respect for his master. His long-sought dream is to become the mightiest hero to protect humans from terrifyingly powerful monsters.

Even being a cyborg, he has certain limitations to his body. However, he conquers over his drawbacks by working hard and augmenting his physical structure with lethal weapons that can show nightmares to his opponents. Genos can also overclock his core which enhances all of his capabilities. However, this would ultimately cost him his life.

1) Ichiro Inuyashiki - Inuyashiki

Ichiro Inuyashiki as seen in the anime Inuyashiki (Image via Mappa)

Ichiro was a frail, timid man who would turn a blind eye to everything that was wrong around him. However, after his entire body turned into a cyborg, he became more courageous. Not only was his entire body reconstructed by unknown otherworldly beings, but he also gained indestructible power to take on the entire army of his nation.

Although his entire body turned into a machine, his outward appearance is still of a human that is indiscernible to others. Even if he is rendered unconscious, his body can take care of everything around him with its Automode. Ichiro has a plethora of formidable abilities that make him the strongest being on planet Earth.

Edited by Somava Das