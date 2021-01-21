Top 5 deadliest weapons to use in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 offers players a plethora of items and weaponry. V can choose from an arsenal of weaponry, which can either be found, looted or crafted.

Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 range from traditional shotguns to smart weapons that can become headshot-finding machines of death.



Want to engage the enemy from range, grab an assault or sniper rifle. Feel like getting close to the action, no problem; submachine guns, pistols/revolvers and shotguns are at the ready. Inhale some S-Keef, pull out a light machine gun and go on a rampage; or rush into the thick of it with a katana drawn.

Apart from weaponry, Cyberpunk 2077 offers gamers some badass cybernetic implants and modifications that'll help turn the tide of battle in an instant. It's important to note that the stats for weapons can differ from early to late game.

Top 5 deadly weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

5. SPT32 Grad - From this weapon, there is no cover

SPT32 Grad Sniper Rifle (Image Via Cyberpunk 2077)

Nothing embodies stopping power like sniper rifles. One shot, one kill, provided the aim is true. The SPT32 Grad sniper rifle is a true beast in Cyberpunk 2077. Scan a gonk, ping the rest and proceed to pop heads through walls.

Investing enough points into the crafting skill, will allow V to upgrade the weapon to Legendary tier; making it super OP. This could take a few levels however, as perk and skill points will have to be distributed elsewhere as well.

4. Ashura - More than a rifle

Ashura (Image Via Cyberpunk 2077)

Introducing Ashura. This legendary sniper rifle offers players a smart way to deal with foes. Ashura is fitted with self guided micro-projectiles, which make encounters all too easy. Acquire the target, and let the gun do the rest.

Suffices to say that some skill is still needed in order to pull off clean shots. The gun can still miss if the enemy hides behind cover.

3. Gash Antipersonnel Grenade - Let's play laser tag

Gash Antipersonnel Grenade (Image Via Cyberpunk 2077)

Hands down, this has to be the strangest grenade in Cyberpunk 2077. Its like a disco ball of death. Jokes apart, the grenade is absolutely fantastic in narrow corridors.

What could be more enjoyable than watching enemies get flatlined by dancing lasers. The grenade is also relatively inexpensive to craft, allowing players to stockpile the item.

Gash Antipersonnel Grenade (Image Via Cyberpunk 2077)

2. Projectile Launch System - A missile launcher in the palm of the hand (more or less literally)

Projectile Launch System (Image Via Cyberpunk 2077)

Cyberpunk 2077 would feel incomplete without the ability to turn the protagonist into a living weapon. Cyberware and mods are a great way to make the most out of hard earned eddies. Offensive cyberware plays an important role throughout the game; however, none stand out as much the Projectile Launch System.

The Mantis Blades are definitely a great implant to have, but close quarter combat is not always a favorable option. Mantis Blades lead to reckless hack/slash maneuvers, that can backfire while having to focus on a single enemy, leaving V open to counter attacks.

Gonks about to get blasted (Image Via Cyberpunk 2077)

The projectile system, on the other hand, offers excellent crowd control, and requires no ammo or stamina to operate. It's a proper win-win situation, provided its not used in closed spaces.

1. Black Unicorn - Decapitating in style

Black Unicorn (Image Via Cyberpunk 2077)

Decapitating heads in style will never go out of fashion. Introducing, Black Unicorn; an epic tier Katana, that makes short work of most foes. The high DPS makes this weapon formidable in melee combat.

Combine this epic weapon with common flash X-22 flashbang grenades for maximum effect. Blind the enemy, rush in, decapitate; repeat as many times needed.

