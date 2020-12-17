How to get the legendary Ashura sniper rifle in Cyberpunk 2077?

The Ashura sniper rifle is one of the best smart rifles in Cyberpunk 2077, and it's not impossible to get.

The Ashura in Cyberpunk 2077 can be obtained fairly early on during the prologue of the game. Players will need to acquire the quest called "The Pickup" to get their hands on the Ashura sniper rifle. When players accept the mission, they will be brought to the Maelstrom Gang building as part of the quest.

Once players get to the Maelstrom Gang building, they'll need to follow a path to get to the Ashura sniper rifle. The mission is all about players getting their hands on the Maelstrom Hammerhead for Dex's heist.

Players should follow the objectives and talk to the Maelstrom Gang members. Eventually, the Hammerhead will be brought out, and Royce, who is the leader, will try to force the player to pay double. Players should refuse to pay and kill Royce, along with all of his Maelstrom members.

Obtaining the Ashura sniper rifle in Cyberpunk 2077 from the Maelstrom Gang

After Royce is killed, players are free to loot the area, and then Royce's office is open. The office is right behind where Royce appears from when the initial meeting starts, so finding it shouldn't be hard at all. When players get inside Royce's office, a crate with the Ashura sniper rifle will be available for the taking.

Advertisement

One of the main things to note about the Ashura sniper rifle in Cyberpunk 2077 is that it's a smart rifle. Smart rifles in Cyberpunk 2077 are essentially weapons that have bullets capable of tracing and locking on to their targets. The catch is that a certain upgrade is required to take full advantage of the smart technology.

Smart link cyberware mods are required for the player to take advantage of the smart linking tech. Ripperdocs are one way to get that ability, but one can be obtained through missions as well.

Wakako Okada can provide a free version of the mod that appears as a tattoo as well, which will give the smart technology ability.

Additionally, the Ashura sniper rifle in Cyberpunk 2077 will require that players are at least level four, which is fairly easy to attain. To make the weapon stronger, upgrading the cool attributes or perks along with reflexes will be the best option to use.