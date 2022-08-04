10 anime to watch if you like Gintama 

One of the longest-running anime and manga series of all time has to be the iconic and hilarious Gintama. The parody franchise started all the way back in 2003, giving fans of the series an equal dose of incredible action scenes and comedic gold.

Sadly, the franchise came to an end in early 2022, leaving fans craving more content. If you are one of those fans who are looking for an anime that can take Gintama’s place, this list will show 10 anime that are just like Hideaki Sorachi’s creation.

Excel Saga and nine other anime Gintama fans will love

1) Daily Lives of High School Boys

These three friends just want to have an exciting life (Yasunobo Yamaushi, Daily Lives of High School Boys)

High school is an experience that defines a person for the rest of their lives, so making the most out of it is always a good idea. That is why Hidenori, Yoshitake, and Tadakuni do their best to enjoy every day, even when they need to use their imaginations to do so.

These three friends deal with some of the most bizarre and comedic moments in anime, all inside their heads. However, this does not mean their real lives are boring in any capacity, as high school can always be an adventure in itself. Gintama fans will love the weird moments and hilarious scenarios this show has to offer.

2) Excel Saga

What happens when two organizations with similar ideals and incompetent workers clash inside a city for control? You get a hysterical series like Excel Saga, which has everything from super-hero themed social workers to robots that destroy entire blocks in seconds.

Members of a secret organization known as Across think that the world is a corrupt and evil place that needs to be cleansed. The organization sends Excel and her partner Hyatt to take control of a city and see if they can handle the cost.

The chosen city already has Il Palazzo, another group that desires world domination and does not like having a new contender in town. The series has some very funny moments that are sure to be enjoyed by Gintama fans.

3) Samurai Champloo

Who is the mysterious samurai? (Image via Shinichiro Watanabe, Samurai Champloo)

Fuu, a normal tea waitress, wants to find a samurai who smells like sunflowers, but she lacks the power to do so on her own. One day, after being harassed by the son of a corrupt politician, she is saved by the samurai Mugen. At the same time, a ronin named Jin kills the bodyguard of the man who harassed Fuu.

Mistaking him for one of his enemies, Mugen tries to kill Jin, causing the complete destruction of Fuu’s shop. City officials decide to execute the two swordsmen, but they are saved at the last second by Fuu, who asks them to help her find the samurai who smells like sunflowers. The samurai aesthetic and amazing fights will remind Gintama fans of the action scenes of their favorite show.

4) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Saiki is a very overpowered character (Image via Shuichi Aso/Shueisha, Viz Media, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.)

Being born with powers in a mundane world may sound amazing until you discover how hard it is to appear as a normal person. Saiki was born with outstanding psychic powers, which he was able to use days after being born. Nonetheless, he does not want his peers to realize he is different and goes to any lengths to hide his powers.

Saiki’s life is filled with humor, drama, and extravagant characters who make his goal of a normal and peaceful life that much harder to achieve. The show is incredibly funny and has nonstop jokes that Gintama fans will love dearly.

5) Good Luck Girl!

Can you imagine having the best luck in the entire world? Sakura Ichiko does not need to ponder this question, seeing as she was born with an incalculable amount of Fortune energy. Thanks to this power, she can draw luck from everyone around her, using their good fortune as her own.

Momiji, a goddess of poverty who has the worst luck ever, is tasked with taking the Fortune energy from Ichiko before the entire world loses its luck. From this point on, an endless battle between the two girls starts, with each new day introducing bizarre and odd characters that will make Gintama fans laugh out loud.

6) Arakawa Under the Bridge

Nino and Kou (Image via Hikaru Nakamura, Arakawa under the Bridge)

Kou is the son of a wealthy and arrogant businessman. He has been taught since childhood that he should never be indebted to anyone. One day, he fell from the Arakawa bridge and started drowning. He was saved by a homeless girl called Nino, who lives under the previously mentioned bridge. Nino saved his life, which means Kou needs to repay his debt in any way possible.

Although Nino was reluctant to agree at first, in the end she revealed all she wanted was to feel loved and that Kou needed to be her boyfriend. Kou leaves his luxurious life behind to become a new member of the outcasts who live under the Arakawa bridge. The show has a lot of comedic and wholesome moments that will make Gintama fans fall in love with it.

7) Grand Blue Dreaming

This diving team is unlike any other (Image via Kenji Inoue, Grand Blue Dreaming)

With dreams of having a perfect college life, Iori travels to Japan’s coast to live on top of his uncle’s diving store. When he arrives, his cousin Chisa introduces him to his friends, the members of the local diving club.

Iori assumed that all the buff men he was introduced to must love diving, only to be shocked when he discovered they preferred to spend their time drinking and partying. Iori will try to have a perfect life with his new friends as he learns how to party and dive like them. The show is quirky and always funny, something Gintama fans will surely appreciate.

8) Cuticle Detective Inaba

Inaba using his detective skills (Image via Mochi, Cuticle Detective Inaba)

Inaba is a detective in a world where humans and human/chimera halflings live peacefully. Because of the existence of a semi-animal race, most crimes are hard to solve even for the most skilled detectives. Regardless, none of this is a problem for Inaba, who has the ability to know exactly what happened in a crime scene just by eating hair.

Using this ability, Inaba will try to catch his arch-enemy, a goat called Don Valentino, who eats money instead of grass. The series features a plethora of eccentric and over-the-top characters that resemble the cast of Gintama and gives fans some priceless comedic moments.

9) Mr. Osomatsu

No one can separate these brothers (Image via Shu Matsubara, Mr. Osomatsu)

Based on the popular Osomatsu-kun series, Mr. Osomatsu follows the lives of the original cast of the six Matsuno brothers, 10 years after the end of the first series. The sextuplets grew up to be lazy and unmotivated adults who do not do anything with their lives.

Whenever they try to get a job, their strongly defined personalities usually get them rejected or fired immediately. Supporting each other and doing everything they can to keep on living like this, the Matsuno brothers learn what being an adult is all about. The humorous adventures that these six brothers go through every day is definitely something Gintama fans should watch.

10) SKET Dance

The SKET Brigrade (Image via Kenta Shinohara/Shueisha, Viz Media, SKET Dance)

The people of Kamei High School are safe thanks to the continuous work of the SKET Brigade. This small group consists of Kazuyoshi, the brains, Hime, the strength, and Yuusuke, the leader, who do everything they can to help their classmates when problems arise.

Despite their good and sincere intentions, they often create more problems while trying to deal with the one they were asked to solve. Yet, in the end, they always end up helping those who need it most.

The series was created by Kenta Shinohara, who used to be an assistant for Gintama’s creator, which means fans of Gin’s adventures are almost guaranteed to love the show.

