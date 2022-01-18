How to get The Catch in Genshin Impact (2022)

Aside from scoring numerous Genshin Impact characters, the community is looking for the best weapons that can be paired up with them. From 4-star free gear to 5-star gacha-only weapons, there is no shortage of grind and funds that goes behind building a single character.

One of these weapons is the 4-star Polearm known as "The Catch", obtainable from one of the NPCs in the game. Her name is Kujirai Momiji, and you can find her just right from the Byakko Plains waypoint in Inazuma.

The following article breaks down ways to acquire the free 4-star Polearm by fishing in different locations.

Steps to get The Catch Polearm in Genshin Impact

Step 1:

Momiji Kujirai inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)

To get ahold of the R1 Polearm, you need to check which types of fish you will need to exchange for The Catch. The fish required by Momiji include 3 Raimei Angelfish, 20 Golden Koi, and 20 Rusty Koi.

But before catching each fish, you need to get acquainted with the baits that correspond with each type. The bait includes:

Fruit Paste Bait for Medaka and all small fish.

Redrot Bait for pointy fish.

False Worm Bait for Angler fish.

Fake Fly Bait for Pufferfish and Koi fish.

To catch Raimei Angelfish, spawn on the waypoint located on the extreme right of Tatarasuna. From there, take a Waverider and head towards the location marked on the image below.

Raimei Angelfish location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nighttime near the Angelfish location (Image via Genshin Impact)

You need to be present during nighttime for the fish to spawn.

Step 2:

Rusty Koi and Golden Koi can be found scattered all over Teyvat. The places where you can get these kinds of fish include:

Near the Statue of the Seven on Seirai Island.

Under the broken bridge in the middle of Mingyun Village and Guili Plains.

Near the Guizang Formula domain on Luhua Pools.

On the coast just opposite of the Wangshu Inn, towards Jueyun Karst.

Beside the bridge connecting the Whispering Woods to Mondstadt.

Near the Starfell Lake waypoint.

One of the locations for Koi fish (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can follow the official Teyvat Interactive Map for a more detailed location on all the fish across Teyvat.

To max refine The Catch, you will need four additional Ako's Sake Vessels. Each of these refinement materials requires 3 Raimei Angelfish, 10 Pufferfish, and 10 Bitter Pufferfish.

After an entire area has been cleared, all the fish tend to take more than a day to spawn. So you can either visit a friend's world and repeat the route, or wait until they spawn in your world again.

Edited by R. Elahi