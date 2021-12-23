Genshin Impact Pufferfish locations and fishing routes

Pufferfish in Genshin Impact can easily be identified by their round and short pelvic fins, and plump bodies. Players can catch Pufferfish by fishing using Fake Fly Bait in certain spots. The caught Pufferfish can be found either as Wildlife or a pet for Serenitea Pot.

Furthermore, gamers can exchange these Pufferfish for Ako's Sake Vessel from Inazuma Fishing Association along with Raimei Angelfish and Bitter Pufferfish. Ako's Sake Vessel is the weapon refinement material for The Catch in Genshin Impact.

Pufferfish locations in Genshin Impact and best fishing route

Pufferfish is one of the hardest fish to get in Genshin Impact because of its limited fishing spots, unlike Medaka and Shirakodai. Players can only find Pufferfish in five locations in Teyvat.

1) Cider Lake, Mondstadt

Pufferfish in Cider Lake, north of Springvale in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first location for Pufferfish fishing is in Cider Lake, Mondstadt. Players can teleport to the indicated waypoint in Springvale and head northwest until they see a fishing spot. If the Pufferfish is not in the lake, try fast-forwarding time by 12 hours to change the generation of fish.

2) Dawn Winery, Mondstadt

Pufferfish on the lake near Dawn Winery (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Pufferfish near Dawn Winery on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can then move to the second fishing spot in Mondstadt to find Pufferfish to the southwest of Dawn Winery. Teleport to the waypoint south of Andrius' arena and continue heading south to the tiny island.

3) Liyue Harbor, Liyue

Pufferfish in Liyue Harbor (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Pufferfish on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

There is only one fishing spot for Pufferfish in Liyue, on the southeast side of Liyue Harbor. Players need to sprint quite a bit as the location is far from any waypoint.

They can first teleport to the waypoint south of Liyue Harbor. Then head east to the shipping docks. Finally, swim further south and walk until the fishing spot is reached.

4) Ritou, Inazuma

Pufferfish in Ritou, Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Pufferfish in Ritou on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fourth location to find Pufferfish is in Ritou, Inazuma. Players can teleport to the waypoint southwest of Ritou and head east until they reach the fishing spot. Similar to other locations, if there are no Pufferfish, gamers can try to change their in-game time to make them spawn.

5) Koseki Village, Inazuma

Pufferfish in Koseki Village, Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Pufferfish on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next area in Inazuma is on the southeast side of Koseki Village. Genshin Impact players can teleport to the waypoint south of Slumbering Court Domain, jump down from the cliff from the southwest side, and glide until they reach the fishing spot.

Best fishing route for Pufferfish (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Since there are only five fishing spots for Pufferfish, it is recommended to go to all locations to get as many as possible. The best route is to start from Mondstadt, then head to Liyue, and finally stop at Inazuma. This way, gamers won't accidentally miss any fishing spots.

Edited by Danyal Arabi