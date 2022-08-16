Psycho-Pass Providence movie: Expected release window, what to expect, and more

On the occasion of the anime's 10th anniversary, Psycho-Pass announced the second franchise movie, titled Psycho-Pass: Providence. The announcement, made during a live stream celebrating the occassion, also revealed that the director of the original series will be returning for the production of this film.

Psycho-Pass: Providence will begin production in October, which gives us some idea about the release window of the movie.

Psycho-Pass: Providence may be released in late 2023

When Psycho-Pass: First Inspector was announced, the movie ended up being released within a few months. However, given that the production hasn't begun yet, it is unlikely that the movie will be released this year.

If things go well, fans can expect the movie to be released sometime around October or December 2023.

Since Amazon Prime seems to have the streaming rights to the latest season and the first movie, the upcoming movie will likely be available on the same platform. However, some fans are not impressed with Amazon's treatment of the anime, as the previous seasons seemed to have flown under the radar.

Movie staff

We know that the original creator, Naoyoshi Shiotani, will be directing this movie. According to MyAnimeList, I.G Production will be animating this movie, while Akira Amano will be responsible for the character design. She was responsible for the original character design for many Psycho-Pass titles in the past as well.

Fans await further announcements with respect to the staff, but it’s highly likely that most characters’ voice actors will return for this project as well.

What to expect in the upcoming film

So far, the series hasn’t provided much information on what the film will focus on. But one can predict the plot based on the fact that Shindo's father is present in the key visual. As one can see, he is on the left side of the poster holding a phone. He is an important element in this poster since he connects the previous movie to the upcoming one.

At the end of Psycho-Pass: First Inspector, Akane proceeded to have a conversation with Ignatov and Shindo after being released from prison. During that conversation, she mentioned that she would tell them what happened "two years ago".

Assuming that it's not a coincidence, the reason why that conversation is important is because Shindo’s father, who is present in the new movie's poster, was an inspector who committed suicide two years ago. Given how things ended in the previous movie, the upcoming film should throw some light on the events that took place at that time. Fans can expect this movie to give some insight as to why Akane ended up in a facility as well.

As mentioned earlier, the movie should come out sometime in December 2023. Fans can stay tuned for updates as the series will provide more information as 2022 progresses.

