Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector manga adaptation released its final chapter

Fans can now read all the chapters of Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector since Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ published it on their website. The series completed its run after the publisher released the final chapter on Saturday.

Psycho-Pass was an original anime whose popularity rose relatively quickly, and a manga adaptation was announced. The title mentioned above is the manga adaptation of the third season, and Saru Hashino has illustrated it.

Owing to the anime's success, fans are eager to read the manga adaptation of their favorite anime. Here are all the details one needs to know about the manga adaptation of the anime series.

Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector manga completed its run on Saturday

Psycho-Pass 3: The First Inspector manga released its tenth and final chapter on Saturday. Fans can read the digital copies on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+. The ten chapters are split into two volumes, and fans must wait until October 4, 2022, for the first volume to be available. According to sources, the final chapter of the series revealed an interesting bit of information that fans are looking forward to. Psycho-Pass 3 will also be receiving a novel adaptation as well.

The aforementioned novel adaptation of the anime series will be available on November 20, 2022. The film's first chapter was released sometime in October 2021 and has now finally concluded with 10 chapters. The movie serves as a sequel to the anime's third season, ending the case of the "Foxes" that Unit 1 was attempting to crack.

Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector plot

Mikhail Kei Ignatov and Shindo Arata are top inspectors in Division 1 of the Crime Investigation Department in the Public Safety Bureau. This duo seems to have uncovered sensitive information that has shocked them. They have reasons to believe that the Sybil System, considered the ultimate judge, has been compromised and undermined by a criminal organization. This syndicate seems to be amassing a ton of power and wealth without raising alarms.

Kouchi Azusawa from the secret criminal syndicate Bifrost designed an attack on the Criminal Investigation Department. As a part of the plan, he also took Inspector Shindo Arata hostage. Unit 1 supervisor and some of the previous members decided to take action and reclaimed the HQ after saving everyone.

Azusawa demanded the resignation of the current governor of Tokyo. Aside from this, another plan in the works will force Shino Arata to confront his past and Azusawa. This leads to him uncovering the mystery that both Arata and Ignatov had escaped from in the past.

