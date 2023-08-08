Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Nessun Dorma event: Kafka banner duration, boosted drop rates, and more

The Nessun Dorma event in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 is on the horizon, and it features Kafka as a brand-new playable 5-star character. It also contains three 4-star units that will have boosted drop rates throughout the banner phase. A recent tweet from HoYoverse shared key information about the limited-time event, including its duration, boosted drop rates, and more.

It is worth noting that all the characters featured on the Kafka banner, including Kafka herself, will be available for Aptitude Showcase starting August 9, 2023.

Everything about the Kafka banner in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

■ Event Period

2023/08/09 12:00 – 2023/08/29 14:59(server time)



During the Nessun Dorma event, Trailblazers can use Star Rail Special Passes for Warps.

The new Nessum Dorma event in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will be available for 21 days, from August 9, 2023, 12 am, to August 29, 2023, 2:59 pm server time.

During this period, Trailblazers can summon Kafka, as her drop rates will be boosted on the limited banner, along with the featured 4-star characters listed below:

Luka (Nihility: Physical)

(Nihility: Physical) Sampo (Nihility: Wind)

(Nihility: Wind) Serval (Erudition: Lightning)

Luka will debut as a playable character in v1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Among them, Luka will debut as a new playable character in version 1.2, and those wishing on the Kafka banner have a high chance of acquiring him due to his boosted drop rates. He will likely be the dedicated sub-DPS unit for many players since his abilities are geared toward applying consistent Physical DoT (Damage over Time) to targets.

That said, Kafka will not be added to the Stellar Warp once the banner expires, so you need to use Star Rail Special Passes to obtain her from the event warp. The standard pity system will also apply to her banner, and the cumulative warp count will be forwarded to the next banner.

Kafka will be available for Trial in the Aptitude Showcase (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, all the featured characters from the Nessum Dorma event in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will be available for trial in the Aptitude Showcase. You should definitely participate and try out Kafka and the 4-star units before wishing on the banner.

During the trial, you can use the characters against a few enemies in a simulated stage to analyze their overall abilities and gameplay. In addition, you can obtain Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game resources upon completing the challenges.