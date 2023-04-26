How does pity work in Honkai Star Rail: Soft-pity and 50-50 explained

Honkai Star Rail, MiHoYo's new RPG, has been released ahead of schedule to an overwhelmingly positive reception from players worldwide. The in-game mechanics have quickly gained a strong following, and the gacha system, which determines the characters players use, will be a major part of the gameplay.

MiHoYo has implemented the same pity system used in their most popular game, Genshin Impact. For those who have not played Genshin Impact, the pity system offers a safety net for players who do not receive an item or character after a certain number of attempts.

Honkai Star Rail’s pity system features a hard and soft cap

The pity system in the latest release works differently based on which banner you’re pulling. If you want a targeted character, 5-star promotional banners are the ones to go for. If you get a 5-star character from it, there’s a 50% chance it will be the featured one highlighted by the banner.

For instance, if you didn't receive the highlighted 5-star character of the featured banner and instead obtained a non-highlighted 5-star character, you would be guaranteed to receive the featured character on the next 5-star pull from that same banner.

Do note that you’re not guaranteed a 5-star character until you hit the hard cap. Getting these high-rarity characters before the hard cap in Honkai Star Rail will depend entirely on your luck.

You’ll be guaranteed a 5-star character in every 90 pulls, and this is the hard pity that’s in place for the game. There’s also a soft pity, which will likely trigger at around the 70-pull mark if you haven’t received a 5-star character by then.

Also, remember that special warp banners have boosted chances for certain characters. The ongoing Butterfly on Swordtip banner is one such example, offering a boosted chance to get Seele. However, standard warp banners won’t have the 50-50 system. The reason is quite simple; they don’t have any featured 5-star characters.

Light cone pulls

The odds for light cones in Honkai Star Rail follow a different pity system. There’s a 75% chance you will get the featured light cone from the promotional banner. If you get a 5-star light cone from the standard banner, the next 5-star is guaranteed to be the highlighted one.

