Best 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail

The 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail are the rarest ones in the game. These names will be high on your wish list due to how effective they are and how they can change any battle's fortunes. Players have already witnessed some of these characters and their skills during talent showcases and beta tests. 5-star characters will tend to be more effective than others.

However, Honkai Star Rail, being a gacha, will have some characters that will be better than the rest. Let's look at some 5-star characters that could become highly effective after the game's launch.

Honkai Star Rail characters will have robust list of 5-star characters to choose from

Here's a first look at all the 5-star characters expected to be present in Honkai Star Rail upon launch:

Bailu

Blade

Bronya

Clara

Gepard

Himeko

Jing Yuan

Kafka

Luocha

Seele

Silver Wolf

Trailblazer

Welt

Yanqing

Best five-star characters

Himeko

Himeko will be one of the best DPS dealers in the game upon release. Her kit can cause major AoE damage, making her highly usable in tight situations. She can also cause damage over time, another extremely useful ability.

Himeko had very few weaknesses during the beta test, and it's unlikely that she'll lose strength upon full launch.

Luocha

Luocha is an interesting character due to how his kit works. He's ideally played as a support, which became popular during the beta test due to his ability to cast heals. You will want to amplify Luocha's ability to do damage that scales up his healing.

Naturally, he becomes an aggressive healer who can deal a decent amount of damage.

Clara

Clara is extremely versatile, as you can make her a complete tank or a semi-tank physical damage dealer. She shone in the beta due to her counterattacks and can deal a decent amount of damage.

Clara is ideal for saving her squishy teammates, as her taunts can cause enemies to attack her forcibly.

It's worth noting that the opinions stated above are based on how these characters performed during the beta test. There might be some changes that MiHoYo may implement in the full release.

Honkai Star Rail will be available worldwide on April 26 on PC, iOS, and Android. A PlayStation port is coming soon, but the dates haven't been announced.

