How to pre-install Honkai Star Rail on Mobile and PC

The Honkai Star Rail pre-install time is finally live, and beginning today, April 23, 2023, players worldwide will be able to preload the title on both their PC and Mobile devices. With the game set to officially drop on April 26, 2023, you will have around three days to set up the RPG and log into the game as soon as the servers go live.

Honkai Star Rail is developed by HoYoverse, the same creators behind the incredibly popular title Genshin Impact. Hence, it’s no surprise that their upcoming title has been one of the most anticipated releases this year.

Many Honkai Impact and Genshin players will be looking to try the game out on day one, which is why there is some curiosity as to how they can go about pre-installing the title in their systems.

This guide will go over a few things that need to be done to pre-install Honkai Star Rail on your PC and Mobile devices.

Pre-installing Honkai Star Rail on PC and mobile

Here are a few things that you can do to pre-install Honkai Star Rail on your device.

1) Preload on PC

To be able to preload the game on PC, you must download the game from the Epic Games Store. The title is not present on Steam, and the only way to access it on Windows will be through Epic’s client.

Once you have the client download, you will then need to create an EGS account if you don’t already have one. Thereafter, search through its library for HoYoverse’s upcoming title.

The RPG should be available for pre-download, so all you will need to do is complete the pre-registration process for the game via email and click on Install.

The game will automatically load on your PC. However, you will not have access to it until the servers are officially made live on April 26, 2023.

2) Preload on mobile

Pre-installing the game on your smartphone is comparatively much simpler. Depending on the platform you are on (iOS or Android), you will need to make your way to the respective app store and then search for the title in the library.

Once you find it, download it and wait for the servers to officially go online.

Before pre-installing the game, it’s important to go through the official recommended and minimum system requirements for Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail on consoles

While HoYoverse’s upcoming release is set to make its way to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, there’s no release date officially mentioned by the developers yet. Hence, it’s hard to say when the RPG will make its way to the platform.

Additionally, there are no plans to bring the game to Xbox. Hence, it’s likely that the RPG will not make it to the Microsoft console like in the case of Genshin Impact.

