All Honkai Star Rail characters and their ultimate skills

One key thing to note for Honkai Star Rail players will be the ultimate skill of every character present in the game. These skills are the most powerful in a character's kit and can have a significant impact on the outcome of a battle. Although they can't be used frequently in a fight, casting them at opportune moments will be crucial for victory.

Based on the information available from MiHoYo and the beta tests for the game, there will be 27 characters present at launch, each with their own distinct ultimate skill. The game will go live worldwide on April 26, but new players may be interested in learning more about characters' skills.

Honkai Star Rail players will have to focus on ultimate skills

The community has collected all the information surrounding the ultimate skills of Honkai Star Rail characters from beta tests and talent showcases. Here's the complete list of all the ultimate skills of characters expected to be present at launch:

Bailu – Leap of Marsh Drakon

Himeko – Victory Rush

Tingyun – Ritual of Auspicious Cloud

Bronya – The Bololog March

Gepard – Enduring Bulwark

Qingque – Four Concealed Fish? Win?

Clara – Promise, Not Command

Seele – Butterfly Flurry

Welt – Synthetic Black Hole

Sushang – Shape of Taixu: Dawn Herald

Yanqing – Swallow's Fluvious Pursuit

Asta – Astral Blessing

March 7 – Glacial Cascade

Sampo – Surprise Present

Hook – Boom! Here Comes the Fire

Pela – Zone Suppression

Serval – Here Comes the Magical Fever

Natasha – Gift of Rebirth

Herta – It's Magic, I Added Some Magic

Kafka – Twilight Trill

Silverwolf – User Banned

Luocha – Death Wish

Blade – Death Sentence

Jing Yuan – Mercy at Your Expense

Arlan – Frenzied Punishment

MC Phys – Stardust Ace

MC Pyro – Flaming Lance Behind Enemy Lines

It's worth noting that the information from the beta tests is subject to change since the developers may make changes before releasing the final version of the game. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and all official channels for updated information.

When will Honkai Star Rail launch?

The upcoming title from MiHoYo has generated a lot of hype following their success with Genshin Impact. Players can start their new adventures from April 26 onwards, when the global launch takes place. MiHoYo will release the game on mobile devices and PC, and it's available for pre-download as of writing.

You can pre-register and get several rewards when you start your journey in Honkai Star Rail. This includes exclusive cosmetics and free pulls, which could land you some of your favorite characters.

