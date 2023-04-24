All Honkai Star Rail characters and their ultimate skills

One key thing to note for Honkai Star Rail players will be the ultimate skill of every character present in the game. These skills are the most powerful in a character's kit and can have a significant impact on the outcome of a battle. Although they can't be used frequently in a fight, casting them at opportune moments will be crucial for victory.
Based on the information available from MiHoYo and the beta tests for the game, there will be 27 characters present at launch, each with their own distinct ultimate skill. The game will go live worldwide on April 26, but new players may be interested in learning more about characters' skills.
Honkai Star Rail players will have to focus on ultimate skills
The community has collected all the information surrounding the ultimate skills of Honkai Star Rail characters from beta tests and talent showcases. Here's the complete list of all the ultimate skills of characters expected to be present at launch:
- Bailu – Leap of Marsh Drakon
- Himeko – Victory Rush
- Tingyun – Ritual of Auspicious Cloud
- Bronya – The Bololog March
- Gepard – Enduring Bulwark
- Qingque – Four Concealed Fish? Win?
- Clara – Promise, Not Command
- Seele – Butterfly Flurry
- Welt – Synthetic Black Hole
- Sushang – Shape of Taixu: Dawn Herald
- Yanqing – Swallow's Fluvious Pursuit
- Asta – Astral Blessing
- March 7 – Glacial Cascade
- Sampo – Surprise Present
- Hook – Boom! Here Comes the Fire
- Pela – Zone Suppression
- Serval – Here Comes the Magical Fever
- Natasha – Gift of Rebirth
- Herta – It's Magic, I Added Some Magic
- Kafka – Twilight Trill
- Silverwolf – User Banned
- Luocha – Death Wish
- Blade – Death Sentence
- Jing Yuan – Mercy at Your Expense
- Arlan – Frenzied Punishment
- MC Phys – Stardust Ace
- MC Pyro – Flaming Lance Behind Enemy Lines
It's worth noting that the information from the beta tests is subject to change since the developers may make changes before releasing the final version of the game. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and all official channels for updated information.
When will Honkai Star Rail launch?
The upcoming title from MiHoYo has generated a lot of hype following their success with Genshin Impact. Players can start their new adventures from April 26 onwards, when the global launch takes place. MiHoYo will release the game on mobile devices and PC, and it's available for pre-download as of writing.
You can pre-register and get several rewards when you start your journey in Honkai Star Rail. This includes exclusive cosmetics and free pulls, which could land you some of your favorite characters.