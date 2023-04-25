Honkai: Star Rail Butterfly on Swordtip Selee event warp: Release date, Light Cone banner, and more

Honkai: Star Rail is the newest role-playing game being released by the same people behind Honkai Impact and Genshin Impact. The game will be released on 26 April 2023 and will feature turn-based combat with a deep story that takes place in the Honkai universe. One of the first events fans might encounter is the Butterfly on Swordtip Seele.

This event will allow players to grab a five-star character known as Seele. Players pulling on her character event warp will have a boosted chance of receiving her as a reward. On top of that, there will be three other four-star characters that will receive a boost to their rates as well.

How to get Seele from the Butterfly on Swordtip event in Honkai: Star Rail?

Release Date for The Butterfly on Swordtip and the Brilliant Fixation

The official release date for the event and its respective characters is May 17, 2023, at 5:59 pm (server time). Any player that has unlocked the Travel Log can use the Star Rail special pass to perform the warps. These warps have a boosted chance of rewarding players with the five-star character Seele (The Hunt: Quantum).

During this event, the Brilliant Fixation event will also be running, which has a boosted chance of warping the five-star Light Cone: In the Night (The Hunt). This is the exclusive Light Cone for Seele. The end dates for these events have not yet been announced.

Seele and the In The Night Light Cone

Seele is a member of Wildfire, the ruling faction of Belebog’s Underworld in Honkai Star Rail. She is a quiet person that is used to being lonely. She wields a scythe which she uses to blink around and slash her enemies with her Quantum element.

Her first skill: Thwack deals 50% of her attack as Quantum damage to one enemy. The second skill increases her SPD by 25% for two turns and deals 110% Quantum damage to a single target. Her ultimate, Butterfly Fury, puts her in a buffed state, letting her deal 255% of her attack as Quantum damage.

The Light Cone, In the Night is the equipment for Seele in Honkai: Star Rail, which gives its users an increased critical rate and a boost to wearers' skills and basic attack damage depending on how much SPD they have over a hundred. These stats have been taken from the final beta and are subject to change when the final version comes out.

Four-star characters boosted in the Butterfly on Swordtip event in Honkai: Star Rail

In addition to Seele, the Butterfly on Swordtip event will boost the chances of three four-star characters in Honkai: Star Rail. They are Hook (The Destruction: Fire), Pela (The Nihility: Ice), and Natasha (The Abundance: Physical). When a player receives a four-star character on this banner, they have an increased chance of receiving one of these characters.

Poll : 0 votes