How much CRIT stats are needed for Ayaka in Genshin Impact?

Ayaka has finally returned to Genshin Impact with the second phase of the 2.6 update. The five-star Cryo Sword character is one of the most sought-after units in the game, owing to her unique Alternate Sprint and consistent Cryo application.

Building a character in Genshin Impact is interesting as well as complicated. Every character has a distinct playstyle, requiring a distinct set of artifacts and weapons to function properly.

Crit stats (Crit Rate and Crit Damage) are very important for DPS characters, and Ayaka is no exception. This article will talk about the optimal amount of Crit Stats for the oldest daughter of the Kamisato Clan.

The ideal amount of Crit Rate for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Crit Rate refers to the rate at which a character can perform critical hits (hits that do maximum damage). The base Crit Rate of all characters is usually 5% (Kokomi being an exception).

The best-in-slot artifact set for Ayaka is the four-piece Blizzard Strayer. The two-piece grants 15% Cryo DMG bonus, but the four-piece set is the real game-changer. It increases the Crit Rate against Cryo-affected enemies by 20%, and increases Crit Rate additionally by 20% if the enemy is frozen.

hye 🐳 @peachye_ here's the ayaka build - she's lv79!!



** i'm changing her weapon in the future! there shouldn't be a need for this much crit rate lol here's the ayaka build - she's lv79!!** i'm changing her weapon in the future! there shouldn't be a need for this much crit rate lol https://t.co/hIJqoMjETU

Owing to her constant Cryo application, Ayaka is usually used in Mono Cryo and Freeze teams, where she is placed with at least one more Cryo character, such as Shenhe, Rosaria, or Diona.

Placing two Cryo characters in a team triggers the Cryo Elemental Resonance effect that increases Crit Rate against enemies that are Frozen or affected by Cryo by 15%.

It is safe to assume that a majority of Genshin Impact players will use Ayaka in a manner that they will get 15% Crit Rate from Cryo Elemental Resonance, and at least 20% from the 4-piece Blizzard Strayer set. This means that having around 40-50% Crit Rate from the artifacts and the weapons is more than enough.

If Ayaka is placed in a Freeze team, the need for Crit Rate stats from artifacts and weapon further reduces, as she will get 40% Crit Rate from the four-piece Blizzard Strayer set and 15% Crit Rate from Elemental Resonance. In such a scenario, players might just need 20-30% Crit Rate and they will only struggle against enemies that do not freeze.

мιѕυιc ✿ @LazySprinkles damn ayaka



she using 4pc blizzard dw about low crit rate damn ayakashe using 4pc blizzard dw about low crit rate https://t.co/zj5sXnPNeA

Crit DMG stats recommended for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Crit DMG is a highly desirable stat on Genshin Impact characters because it determines how much damage a character will do with a critical hit. The recommended ratio for Crit Rate: Crit DMG is 1:2. This means that a character with 50% Crit Rate should have at least 100% Crit DMG.

However, the aforementioned analysis of the four-piece Blizzard Strayer and Cryo Resonance proved that Ayaka does not need a lot of Crit Rate. Players can stack a lot of Crit DMG (over 180%) and Energy Recharge (120-150%).

Ayaka gains Crit DMG upon ascension, and at the maximum ascension, she gains 38.4% Crit DMG. The game itself grants 50% base Crit DMG, so a Crit DMG Circlet is the best for Ayaka.

Readers must note that it is impossible to have an objective number for stats on any Genshin Impact character, as the damage output depends on multiple factors like team members, food, enemy type, and more.

