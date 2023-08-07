Honkai Star Rail Luka character overview: Abilities, lore, and more

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is on its way to the second banner phase, featuring Luka as a brand new 4-star unit. The martial artist has yet to appear in the questline, however, he is renowned in Belobog’s Underworld as a fierce and optimistic cage fighter with a mechanical arm. With his release in the next banner, Trailblazers are expected to become familiar with his influence in Boulder Town and in-game playstyle.

That said, Luka will join the Physical roster as a sub-DPS unit that follows the Nihility Path to inflict consistent DoT in battle. This article outlines his abilities and lore to provide an overview of the character before his debut in version 1.2.

What are Luka’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

All of Luka’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail are heavily geared towards improving his DoT based playstyle. The following list outlines each of his confirmed movesets:

Basic ATK: Deals Physical DMG to an enemy.

Deals Physical DMG to an enemy. Enhanced Basic ATK : Activates a four-hit ATK of Physical DMG on a target. The final hit from the string deals extra damage to enemies, inflicted with Bleed.

: Activates a four-hit ATK of Physical DMG on a target. The final hit from the string deals extra damage to enemies, inflicted with Bleed. Skill : Unleash a Physical DMG on an enemy. The attack has a base chance of inflicting Bleed effect.

: Unleash a Physical DMG on an enemy. The attack has a base chance of inflicting Bleed effect. Ultimate : Deals a nuking Phyiscal DMG to an enemy and obtains Fighting Will stacks. The effect has a fixed chance of increasing the target’s damage received for a few turns.

: Deals a nuking Phyiscal DMG to an enemy and obtains Fighting Will stacks. The effect has a fixed chance of increasing the target’s damage received for a few turns. Talent: Allows Luka to obtain Fighting Will through a variety of his attacks. After acquiring a few of the stacks, his Basic ATK is enhanced.

It appears players will have to actively maintain Luka's Fighting Will during combat to maximize his damage output.

What is Luka’s lore in Honkai Star Rail?

Luka is a renowned cage fighter in Belobog's Underworld (Image via HoYoverse)

Luka is a member of the Wildfire in Honkai Star Rail, a peacekeeping faction that replaced the Silvermane guard when the former Supreme Guardian, Cocolia, ordered the Underworld’s lockdown. He has actively tried to uplift the oppressed and bring hope to the people around him.

Besides that, he has gained prominence as the Fight Club’s finest cage fighter, acquiring the championship title with his martial arts prowess. His robotic right arm helps him out in every combat situation, whether in a cage or on the battlefield.

However, Luka is an earnest warrior who only uses his strength to protect the people of the Underworld. His empathy for them stems from his prior experience of despair and helplessness.

When does Luka release in Honkai Star Rail?

Luka will feature on the upcoming Kafka banner (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Luka is set to debut in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.2, expected to roll out on August 9, 2023. He will be featured on the Kafka banner as a 4-star character alongside Sampo and Serval.

Those interested in summoning him can actively track the next banner release by clicking on this link.