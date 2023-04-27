How to defeat Cocolia in Honkai Star Rail? 

Cocolia is the second major boss of Honkai Star Rail, and the final enemy that players have to defeat to conclude the Belobog story arc in the current version of the game. The entire fight sequence consists of multiple phases and transformations, so everyone should note that the following article will also contain major spoilers.

First, it should be known that the main character's element and Path will change halfway through the boss fight. Hence, while players will begin with a Physical/Destruction class on the main character, it will then be transformed into a Fire/Preservation class.

It is recommended that everyone takes full advantage of this, as Preservation is Honkai Star Rail's tank-based class. The following article will provide additional details on Cocolia as a boss and how to overcome its difficulty.

Cocolia: Mother of Deceptions boss fight guide in Honkai Star Rail: Best F2P teams, Path priorities, and more

1) Cocolia boss: Attacks and Weaknesses

Cocolia locking in her attack on Natasha (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Before forming a team, you should get acquainted with Cocolia's attack patterns and her elemental weaknesses. This will help you in building characters before heading in. As mentioned earlier, your main character will transform into a Preservation-Fire character, which is a viable choice for this fight as Cocolia is weak against Fire damage.

Cocolia's elemental weaknesses (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Other elements such as Electro and Quantum will work strongly in depleting Cocolia's shields as well. In terms of her attack patterns, Cocolia's boss fight has two main phases, with different attacks in each of them. In the first phase, she will lock onto any one of your characters in the party, alongside summoning Ice pillars with shields and health bars.

Mecha attack option (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

In her second phase, Cocolia can imprison an ally, locking them out of combat until it's their turn. Additional attacks include AOE damage, which can be countered using shields of Preservation characters. Another significant mechanic in this boss fight is a huge mecha arm that can be used to damage Cocolia and her ice golems in both phases.

2) Best teams and phase guide

If you're missing out on 5-star characters, the fight can be done in a full F2P party as well. Based on Cocolia's weaknesses, the best elements and characters to have against her are as follows:

Fire Trailblazer: To taunt Cocolia's attacks away from locked allies.

March 7th: Defensive shield.

Serval: DPS character of the team for depleting shields with electro damage.

Natasha: Healer.

Recommended F2P team without the Fire Trailblazer (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

During the first phase, your job is to taunt Cocolia's attack away from your locked allies. Additionally, try to use the mecha arm only when the boss summons Ice pillars.

Trailblazer's taunt skill (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

During phase two, you will need to have your defensive skills from the Trailblazer and March 7th up at all times. Damage Cocolia's shields with Serval alongside the mecha arm, and heal your team/single ally with Natasha.

Since Cocolia is vulnerable to Quantum damage as well, do not shy away from using Selee as a DPS character. However, her availability is tied exclusively to Gacha.

