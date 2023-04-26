Best Seele builds for Honkai Star Rail: Abilities and equipment details

Honkai Star Rail is officially live worldwide. HoYoverse's next F2P Gacha title is already making noise within the market. Hence, new players are interested in learning more about the featured characters.

While "Selee" is quite well-known among fans of Honkai Impact 3rd, Star Rail is kicking things off by featuring a new version of the Scythe wielder. Seele's new version seems to be all grown-up, while her hairstyle and attire still resemble the Valkyrie everyone has loved all these years.

With a seamless turn-based combat system, Selee is strong in targeting single-target DPS, making her potent against bosses of all tiers. This article lists the best Light Cones, Relics, and Eidolons that you will need to build for her.

How to build Selee for proper boss damage in Honkai Star Rail

1) Abilities

Selee wields the Quantum element in Honkai Star Rail and falls under "The Hunt" category, specializing in single target DPS. Hence, her normal attacks, elemental skills, and bursts can be used in boss fights and to take down elite enemies.

Selee's skill is called Sheathed Blade, while her burst is named Butterfly Flurry.

Selee character screen with her Light Cone (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Upon casting her elemental skill, Selee will deal Quantum damage to her enemies, scaling up to 110% based on her ATK. This skill can also increase the character's SPD by 25% for two turns.

Her additional talents, Resurgence and Phantom Illusion, increase Selee's attack by one turn after the enemy kills and make her invisible from the opponent's eyes.

2) Recommended Light Cones

Honkai Star Rail's Into The Night Light Cone (Image via StarRailStation)

Light Cones are equivalent to weapons in any other game. Each character can wield only one Light Cone, as Honkai Star Rail visually represents each character with their signature weapon.

The recommended Light Cone for Selee is the "In The Night" Hunt Cone, available exclusively via Gacha. However, while on the topic of 5-star Light Cones, there is also another option for everyone, not requiring the signature Light Cone.

Aside from "In The Night," you can choose "Cruising in the Stellar Sea" as well, since it increases the wearer's crit rate by 8%, with the added benefit of an increase in attack damage after defeating an enemy.

In terms of 4-star Light Cones, the "Swordplay" will also prove to be viable for Selee, as it provides bonus damage after attacking the same enemy multiple times.

3) Relics

Relics act similarly to artifacts in Genshin Impact. The wearer can benefit from equipped sets, be it two or four pieces. Do note that the minimum requirement to unlock the relic system in Honkai Star Rail is Trailblazer level 15.

Once you're all set to equip the relics on Selee, look for a four-piece set of "Genius of Brilliant Star" alongside a two-piece set of "Celestial Differentiator."

The Genius of Brilliant Star will allow Selee to deal increased Quantum damage while ignoring the enemy's defense. Additionally, the Celestial set will increase the crit rate and damage of the wearer upon entering battle until the first attack.

You can farm both the 4 and 5-star versions of the Brilliant Star set within the Cavern of Corrosion in the Cloudford of Xianzhou Luofu. However, the Celestial Differentiator can be found within the Simulated Universe World 5, located within Herta's office.

For body armor, look for crit rate or damage, alongside ATK for leg armor. Additionally, the sphere should have a Quantum damage bonus, while the ring system should have more ATK.

Poll : 0 votes