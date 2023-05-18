Best Light Cones and Relics for Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail

After a highly anticipated banner release, Jing Yuan is finally available as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail. He belongs to the “Erudition” Path, which sets him up to deal AoE damage during combat. Moreover, players who have saved up their resources can finally secure him as the penultimate Lightning DPS unit in their account.

With the right build and team composition, Jing Yuan can strike down multi-target and single-target enemies thanks to his Lightning-Lord persona. However, since there are multiple Light cones and team options, it can be overwhelming for players to pick what is best for the Lightning Arbiter General.

Disclaimer: Gear stats mentioned are based on official in-game data. Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

Recommended Light Cones and Relics to have equipped on Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail

1) Best Light Cones for Jing Yuan

Best-in-slot Light Cone for Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to Jing Yuan’s best Light Cones, nothing comes close to his signature pick, which is ‘Before Dawn.’ This option increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 36% and Ultimate DMG by 18%. Additionally, after using a Skill or Ultimate, it enhances the wearer’s follow-up attack DMG by 48%.

All of the aforementioned buffs at Superimposition 1 are geared toward amplifying the Lightning General’s DPS potential. Alternatively, players can also equip him with some of the following Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail:

Light Cone Rarity Effect Night on The Milky Way 5- star Wearer's ATK increase by 8% for every enemy on the field, up to five times. When an enemy is inflicted with Weakness Break, increases their DMG by an additional 24% for one turn.| The Seriousness of Breakfast 4-star Wearer’s DMG increases by 12%. For every defeated enemy, the ATK increases by 4%, which stacks up to three times The Birth of the Self 4-star Wearer's follow-up attacks DMG increases by 24%. If the current HP of the target enemy is below 50% of Max HP, increases DMG dealt by the wearer's follow-up attacks by an extra 24%.

2) Best Relic combinations for optimal DPS

4-Piece Band of Sizzling Thunder is the best Relic set for Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4-Piece Band of Sizzling Thunder Relic is the best-in-slot option for Jing Yuan, as it provides 10% Lightning DMG and an additional 20% ATK increase after the wearer uses Skill. Alternatively, a 2-Piece Piece Band of Sizzling Thunder and 2-Piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat should also work fine on him.

For Planar Ornaments, picking up the Inert Salsotto from World Level 6 of the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail is ideal. Its set bonus provides an 8% CRIT Rate to the wearer and a 15% increase in Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG when their CRIT Rate is above 50%.

3) Team composition

Image showing Jing Yuan's glass-canon team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jing Yuan can be played around multiple team compositions due to his flexible abilities. His significantly high multipliers and massive AoE Lightning damage allow him to excel as a DPS unit. Here is a list of some of his best teams and their respective characters in Honkai Star Rail:

5-star Hypercarry team : Jing Yuan+ Bronya+ Gepard+ Bailu

: Jing Yuan+ Bronya+ Gepard+ Bailu 4-star Hypercarry team : Jing Yuan+ Tingyun+ March 7th+ Natasha

: Jing Yuan+ Tingyun+ March 7th+ Natasha Glass-cannon team: Jing Yuan+ Bronya+ Tingyun+ Natasha

With the right build and team setup, Jing Yuan can be an absolute menace to deal with during combat.

