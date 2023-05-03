Honkai Star Rail guide: How to unlock and farm relics

Relics in Honkai Star Rail are equivalent to artifacts in Genshin and stigmata in Honkai Impact 3rd. However, unlocking the entire system takes some work, followed by farming set pieces with bonuses applicable for specific characters. Hence, there are multiple ways players can go about farming the relics. Relics unlock after players reach Trailblaze level 14 and complete the "Once Fallen in the Abyss" mission of Jarilo-VI.

Everyone will be given two pieces of the Musketeer set, which needs to be placed within the relic section as a part of the tutorial. Furthermore, different additional sources can drop high-rarity ones in exchange for Trailblaze power, which unlocks sometime around Trailblaze level 24. The following article lists every way to farm for relics across various locations in Honkai Star Rail.

Relic farming guide in Honkai Star Rail from Caverns and other sources

1) The primary way to farm relics

One of the best ways to obtain relics for your characters is via Cavern Corrosion. This is similar to the domains in Genshin Impact, where each run will consume 40 Trailblaze power and will drop relics of two sets with randomized rarity. Progressing through the main quest will eventually unlock Caverns scattered across multiple different locations and planets.

Cavern location within Jarilo-VI (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For example, the very first Cavern you will encounter on your journey will be the "Path of Drifting," located within the Corridor of Fading Echoes in Jarilo-VI. If you want to farm this specific Cavern, unlock any waypoint nearby to teleport from anywhere instantly.

Cavern within Corridors of Fading Echoes (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

As mentioned, each run consumes 40 Trailblaze Power (equivalent to Stamina/Resins) and drops a set of relics. Each of these domains has six different difficulty tiers, which can be unlocked with higher Equilibriums (world level).

Starting with the third tier, the 5-star relics will start to drop, as you will face tougher enemies as well. Be sure to read the special mechanism of the Cavern, which might involve increased outgoing damage from a specific Path or element.

Difficulty-tier V rewards (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

To start a Cavern run, click the "Challenge" option at the bottom. This will further lead you to the party setup screen, where you can look for the required elements in the top-right and form your team accordingly.

The page that lets players teleport to Caverns (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

You can also choose to let the fight play out on autoplay, especially if you are looking for several consecutive runs.

2) Other ways to earn relics

There are other sources where you can either purchase a relic set or gain them as rewards upon mission completion. The Worldshop, located on Herta's Space Station, provides all four sets of the Musketeer set. Similarly, the Underworld shop in Jarilo-VI provides a full set of Champion sets for physical damage.

Champion set relic on Underworld shop (Image via HoYoverse)

Upgrading the Trailblazing level and finishing the main story steps will also drop a few relics.

