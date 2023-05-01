How to easily increase your Trailblaze Level fast in Honkai Star Rail

As you progress through the Honkai Star Rail narrative while completing the main quests and side ones, you can make your in-game characters significantly more powerful. Completing activities and missions will help you increase your Trailblaze Level, ultimately allowing you to unlock additional features such as Equilibrium Level in the game as well as better loot and gear.

Trailblaze Levels will also increase side content in the title, and while gaining levels is quick early on, it gets exceedingly difficult during the end-game.

To consistently gain more levels in the RPG, you will be required to put in a significant amount of grind. However, there are ways by which you can progress easier and gain more XP as you log into Honkai Star Rail every day.

This guide will go over a few things you can do to get Trailblaze Levels faster in Honkai Star Rail.

Increasing Trailblaze Levels faster in Honkai Star Rail

While farming monsters for EXP might seem like the best way to spend your time gaining more XP in Honkai Star Rail, it’s not the most optimal way of going about increasing your Trailblaze and Equilibrium Level.

Here are a few things you can do to maximize your XP gain:

1) Completing the main narrative

One of the best sources of XP in Honkai Star Rail is the main mission. They provide the most amount of experience points in the game, and you can reach the max level at a much better pace by regularly completing a section of the main narrative.

However, do keep in mind that you will have to invest some time in side quests after a point, as the main missions will be locked behind certain Trailblaze level thresholds. So it’s important to not neglect other NPC quests and missions while completing the main game.

2) Completing daily missions and training

Daily quests are another great way to farm more experience points in the game. These missions are incredibly easy to complete and will not take more than 30 minutes for you to get through each of them.

Completing your daily quests will net you 1000 EXP daily, which is why you should complete them along with the main quests and missions.

3) Completing Calyx Combat Challenges

Calyx Combat Challenges is another great way to farm more experience points in Honkai Star Rail. Defeating each wave of enemies will fetch you a fair bit of these points, making it easier to reach the Trailblaze Level cap faster.

4) Buying items in shops

This is more of a passive farming method and utilizes the XP gain system, where you can visit shops and buy items. This will provide you with a few experience points.

This, combined with completing quests and daily tasks, will make things much easier for you as you look to approach Equilibrium Level 7.

Trailblaze vs Trailblazer Level in Honkai Star Rail

It’s important to note that Traiblaze Level and Trailblazer Level are different in the game. The former refers to the progression level while the latter dictates your individual character levels.

Trailblaze, therefore, denotes how much of the game you have completed and the amount of new content that you will be able to unlock henceforth.

Trailblaze Level rewards in Honkai Star Rail

Trailblaze Level rewards vary with every level-up. Here is a list of all the standard rewards that you can look forward to:

Stellar Jade

Credits

Light Cone Enhancement Items

Character Ascension Items

Light Cone Level-up Items

Character Level-up Items

After each level increases, you will need to make your way to Pom-Pom in the Astral Express to claim your rewards.

