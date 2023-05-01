How to easily unlock the Triple Authentication Door in Honkai Star Rail

Although Honkai Star Rail is not an open-world title like Genshin Impact, it still offers plenty to enjoy in terms of missions and world exploration. While most areas of the map and other planets are easily accessible, there are certain locations in the game that require special conditions to be met before they get unlocked. One such special location is the Triple Authentication Door that you encounter as you explore the Herta Space Station.

To unlock the door, you will need to get your hands on three separate authentication cards, which are located all over the map. This is one of the reasons why many in the community are having trouble unlocking it in the game.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you must do to unlock the Triple Authentication Door in Honkai Star Rail.

Unlocking the Triple Authentication Door in Honkai Star Rail

To get past the Triple Authentication Door in Honkai Star Rail, you need to obtain three authentication cards. Here is how to find them:

Authentication card 1

The first card can be obtained as a reward for completing a side quest. Make your way to the Master Control Zone and interact with Arlan to accept the “Road to Revival” side quest.

Once the mission starts, you need to beat the Blaze Out of Space enemy to obtain the Blank Access Authentication Card, the first card you need to unlock the Triple Authentication Door.

Authentication card 2

Obtaining the second card can be challenging, and not many players in the community are aware of the process to obtain it. To get the next authentication card, the Corporate Access Card, you will be required to make your way to the Master Control Zone in Honkai Star Rail and then interact with the Man with Afro NPC.

You need to prompt the NPC's dialogs five times, and he will then hand over the access card.

Authentication Card 3

To get your hands on the final card, you need to make your way to the teleport waypoint of “Outside the Control Center.” Once there, navigate to the first floor of the Storage Zone.

After interacting with the door and entering the room, you have to make your way down until you encounter a group of void rangers. Upon defeating them, you need to interact with the control device that is present there to get a blue bridge up.

You have to cross the bridge as you fight against more void rangers and then create a grey bridge. To turn the bridge orange, you need to interact with the controller that is located behind the crates.

Now, making your way across, you will find another controller that turns the bridge blue, and you can finally climb a ramp and obtain the final key called the Thousand Stars Access Authentication card.

Once you have all three authentication cards, the game will notify you that you have met the conditions to unlock the Triple Authentication Door. You just have to interact with it to get past it and continue your journey.

