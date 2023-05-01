How to easily obtain all Misdelivered Letters in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse's latest free-to-play game, Honkai Star Rail, provides players with a vast amount of quests and side content to complete as they progress through the game's narrative. One such quest, which you receive from an NPC on the Jarilo-VI planet, involves collecting Misdelivered Letters that are scattered across the game world.

There are four letters in total that you will be required to collect, and they aren’t easy to come across, making this one of the harder challenges for many in the community. However, completing the quest is rather rewarding, and you will be able to obtain a fair bit of credit if you get all the letters.

Hence, today’s Honkai Star Rail guide will go over how you will be able to easily collect all of the Misdelivered Letters in the game.

Obtaining all Misdelivered Letters in Honkai Star Rail

Here are the locations for all the Misdelivered Letters in Honkai Star Rail:

Letter 1

The first letter can be collected quite easily from the Administrative District. You can fast-travel using the Golden Theatre Space Anchor. You can then make your way to the northern part of the area, where you will be able to find the letter.

Upon interacting with it, you will be given two options. You can either choose to take it or push it inside. Pushing it inside will provide you with the Praise of High Morals.

Letter 2

The next letter is located in the Central Plaza of the Administrative District. You will be able to spot it right in the center of the area.

Letter 3

To obtain the next Misdelivered Letter in Honkai Star Rail, you will need to fast-travel to the Administrative District again. However, you will have to use the Goethe Hotel Space Anchor this time.

It will be located in the southern part of the area, and much like the other letters, it can be found in a red mailbox. However, there will be an additional prompt when taking the letter, and you will be required to pick the “Take the envelope on the left” option.

Letter 4

The final letter is obtained near the Goethe Hotel Space Anchor in the Administrative District. This is the same spot where you found the third Misdelivered Letter in the game, and when provided with the prompt, you will be required to pick the “Take the envelope on the right” option.

After getting your hands on all four Misdelivered Letters in Honkai Star Rail, you will be required to make your way to Central Plaza Anchor, where you will meet the NPC called Manya. After interacting with her and giving her the letters, you will successfully complete the quest and obtain 1000 Credits as a reward.

