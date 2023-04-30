What are Undying Embers in Honkai Star Rail and how to use them?

Honkai Star Rail has many types of currencies on offer, which you can use to buy various cool items for your in-game character. One such precious currency is Undying Embers. These can be obtained in the game whenever you pull out a 3-star light cone. You can also get 20 Undying Embers, which can be used in-game to purchase leveling-up items and upgrade materials.

The more gatcha banners you pull, the better your chances are of getting a 3-star light cones, and eventually the much-anticipated Undying Ember currency you are after.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to use the Undying Embers you received to purchase exclusive perks for your characters.

How to use Undying Embers to their maximum potential in Honkai Star Rail

Use the Undying Embers you earned to use them in exchange for Star Rail Passes and many more items in the in-game store (Image via miHoYo)

Undying Embers is a valuable in-game currency that players can collect in Honkai Star Rail. Once obtained, players can use them to purchase a range of items from the in-game store, including leveling and upgrade materials such as Tracks of Destiny, Character EXP Credits, and Ascension materials, as well as Star Rail Passes.

Star Rail Passes are particularly important for players who want to pull from the Standard Warp and Beginners Warp, as they provide one of the main ways to obtain the coveted 3-star light cones and additional Undying Embers.

If players run out of Star Rail Passes during their search for these valuable items, they can rest easy knowing that more can be purchased from the in-game store using a range of different currencies.

For instance, players can buy a Star Rail Pass for 160 Stellar Jade, 10 Starlight, or 150 Undying Embers, giving them a variety of options for topping up their supply. By purchasing a Star Rail Pass, players can continue to pull from the Gacha and hopefully obtain more 3-star items and Undying Embers.

Collecting Undying Embers and using them to purchase valuable items from the in-game store, such as Star Rail Passes, is a crucial part of gameplay for anyone looking to progress smoothly in Honkai Star Rail.

This is a wrap-up from our end when it comes to finding Undying Embers and how to use them to make your character more powerful in Honkai Star Rail. To learn more about the world of Honkai Star Rail, check out our other guides as well.

