Honkai Star Rail March 7th build guide: Best relics and light cones

March 7th is an adorable Astral Express crew member who will be part of your team in the prologue of Honkai Star Rail. Once she's unlocked, she will be a permanent member of your team, appearing not only in cutscenes but also likely joining you in battles throughout the early stages of the game. The bow-wielding, four-star character uses the power of ice to attack her enemies.

March 7th follows the path of Preservation and is well-suited for a hybrid support/sub-DPS role due to her ability to target multiple enemies and shield her allies. She can freeze her opponents, providing a useful advantage in battle by enabling you to attack foes without putting yourself in danger.

Although March 7th is not the most powerful character on the Honkai Star Rail roster, she is a useful and enjoyable starter. Therefore, it is important to equip her with the optimal build for her kit.

In this article, we will look into March 7th's best build, relics, and light cones in Honkai Star Rail.

How to optimize March 7th's build in Honkai Star Rail

March 7th’s expertise in ranged combat makes her proficient at initiating fights without drawing attention, and her attacks have the potential to freeze enemies vulnerable to ice, providing an advantage at the outset. Her ultimate ability has a broad area of effect, which can be useful for freezing the entire enemy team, giving you a brief moment to recover.

Listed below are March 7th's best light cones and relics to maximize her kit.

Light cones: Moment of Victory

Being the extra that she is, March 7th gets not one but two signature light cones – This Is Me! and Day One of My New Life. Both options enhance her defensive capabilities.

Day One of My New Life is better if you want to use March 7th as a tank character, while This Is Me! is more appropriate for increasing her damage output as a sub-DPS enabler.

However, Moment of Victory is the best light cone for March 7th. Her shields are strong on their own, so you can try to balance her defensive and offensive abilities by using the Moment of Victory light cone.

This increases March 7th's DEF by at least 20%, and when she gets hit, it will increase by the same amount again, which may happen more often with this light cone. Additionally, the light cone will boost her Effect Hit Rate by a minimum of 20%.

Light Cone Effect Moment of Victory Increases the wearer's DEF by 20% and Effect Hit Rate by 20% when attacking. Increases chance to be attacked by enemies. When the wearer is attacked, increases DEF by an extra 20% until the end of the wearer's turn. Day One of My New Life Increases wearer's DEF by 16% and increases DMG RES of all allies by 8%. Effects of the same type cannot stack. This is Me! Increases the wearer's DEF by 12%. Increases the DMG of the wearer when they use their Ultimate by 50% of the wearer's DEF. This effect only applies 1 time per enemy target.

Relics: Knight of Purity Palace

The Knight of Purity Palace is the best relic set for March 7th, providing significant boosts to her DEF stats and shield capabilities. With a 4-piece set bonus, the shield enhancement is particularly strong, making it highly recommended to prioritize obtaining this set for her as soon as possible.

Relic Set Effect Location Knight of Purity Palace 2-Piece Bonus Effect: DEF by 12%. 4-Piece Effect: Increases the max DMG that can be absorbed by the shield created by the wearer by 20%. Cavern of Corrosion

If you want a character that has a fairly wide range of playstyle, March 7th is the pick for you. Listed above are the recommended builds for her, but there are several relics and light cones you can try based on your preferred gameplay.

Honkai Star Rail is now up and accessible to PC and mobile gamers.

