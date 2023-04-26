Best Serval build in Honkai: Star Rail - Light cones and relics guide

Serval is a 4-star lightning-based character in Honkai: Star Rail. She is the eldest daughter of the Landau family and is known for her rebellious and free-spirited nature. Although she was once close friends with Cocolia, a powerful character in the game, she chose to pursue her own interests and became a mechanic.

Serval hails from Belobog, a planet named Jarilo-VI that is perpetually covered in snow. She owns a workshop called Neverwinter and occasionally performs rock 'n' roll music. Her unique background and skill set make her an exciting and interesting character to play in the game.

Serval is possibly one of the most impressive characters in the game. Besides her powerful electric guitar attacks and her very cool hair (which themselves provide a compelling reason to play as her), she can also be a valuable asset to your team with the optimal Honkai: Star Rail Serval build.

In this article, we will look into the guitar-wielding, rebellious character’s best build, relics, and light cones in Honkai: Star Rail.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

How to use the best relics and light cones for Serval in Honkai: Star Rail

Serval's attacks are designed to inflict a significant amount of lightning damage, which can shock enemies and apply a damage-over-time effect. Since her lightning damage is linked to her attack, it is recommended to prioritize equipment that increase her base attack and energy regeneration.

Given her substantial damage output and passive abilities, Serval is most effective as a damage dealer (DPS) on the team.

Light cone: Make the World Clamor

Honkai: Star Rail - Make the World Clamor (Image via HoYoVerse)

Serval possesses a light cone called Make the World Clamor, which is specifically designed to complement her abilities. However, if you are unable to obtain this light cone or wish to experiment with a different one, it is crucial to keep in mind that her path is labeled as The Erudition.

One alternative is Today is Another Peaceful Day, which enhances damage according to the maximum energy available.

Light Cone Effect Make the World Clamor The wearer regenerates 20 Energy immediately upon entering battle, and increases Ultimate DMG by 24%. Today is Another Peaceful Day After entering battle, increases the wearer’s DMG based on their Max Energy. DMG increases by 0.2%/0.25%/0.3%/0.35%/0.4% per point of Energy, up to 160 Energy.

Relics: Band of Sizzling Thunder, Celestial Differentiator

Honkai: Star Rail - Band of the Sizzling Thunder (Image via HoYoVerse)

The most suitable set of relics for Serval is the Band of Sizzling Thunder, as it significantly amplifies her damage. By combining the four-piece Band of Sizzling Thunder with the two-piece Celestial Differentiator, you can greatly enhance Serval's damage potential.

This Serval build, coupled with the inherent abilities of Erudition characters, performs exceptionally well in situations that require area-of-effect (AoE) damage.

Relic Set Effect Location Band of Sizzling Thunder 2-Piece Effect: Lightning DMG +10% 4-Piece Effect: ATK +25% for 1 turn when the wearer uses Skill. Great Mine, Jarilo-VI Celestial Differentiator 2-Piece Effect: Crit Rate +8%. When the wearer's CRIT Rate reaches 80% or higher, Basic ATK and Skill DMG +20%. Herta's Office, Herta Space Station

Using these relics and light cones can optimize Serval’s kit and damage.

Once you have equipped Serval with the recommended items, you will be prepared to participate in the Honkai: Star Rail Forgotten Hall activity to assess her strength and that of your team.

