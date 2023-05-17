Best Serval team in Honkai Star Rail - Composition, strategy, and more

Serval is a great 4-star character that many Honkai Star Rail players have gotten for free. Naturally, many people will wish to build her effectively in her ideal teams. This character's kit is best suited for AoE scenarios, but players can still use her effectively in a battle against a single foe. This guide includes a great team comp for the unit, alongside some potential substitutes, and why this strategy works.

Serval, Kafka, Asta, and Gepard is the main example highlighted here. Why each of these characters is selected will be discussed in the following section of this article, along with other related topics. This guide assumes that players have already built each character well.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Honkai Star Rail guide: Recommended Serval team

An example of a good team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

This team uses the following characters:

Serval: If you're on this guide, you are probably looking for a team guide to help maximize her usefulness. Besides that, she has great ATK and can trigger a DoT to synergize with Kafka.

Kafka: Having two Lightning users on the same team might seem redundant. However, Kafka does more damage against foes with DoTs on them. Serval basically enables Kafka to be amazing in her damage output.

Asta: Amazing support unit who can buff allies' ATK and SPD. Asta is splashable in most team comps, so helping the previous two characters deal more damage quickly is a blessing.

Gepard: The best shielder in Honkai Star Rail helps give this team some much-needed sustain. Freezing enemies can also be helpful in providing some CC.

The strategy is simple. Asta and Gepard will support the team as soon as possible, while Serval can do some DoTs with her Skill. Kafka can then use her Skill afterward.

As good as this team is, there are some alternatives that Honkai Star Trail players may wish to consider. After all, both Kafka and Gepard are 5-star units, meaning there's a good chance that you don't have both.

Other characters to consider in a Serval team

There are several other Honkai Star Rail characters to choose from for alternate team compositions (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of other characters that can fit in a team comp with this rock star in Honkai Star Rail:

Sampo: He's a 4-star with an Ultimate that makes DoT damage more deadly.

Pela: She can remove an enemy's buff with her Skill and reduce their DEF by a large amount with her Ultimate.

March 7th: A free shielder in case you need your allies to be more durable.

Natasha: A free healer, although she doesn't do much apart from healing.

Bailu: A very good healer, but she's a 5-star, making her hard to get.

A very good healer, but she's a 5-star, making her hard to get. Bronya: Removing debuffs and allowing an ally to move again is extremely good. Likewise, buffing ATK and CRIT DMG makes Bronya support most characters very well in Honkai Star Rail. However, she's also a 5-star, making her a bit hard to get.

Honkai Star Rail players are recommended to use any of the above units for an effective Serval team comp. Do note that this guide was made in Version 1.0, so future characters could not have been included here.

