When will Honkai Star Rail 1.1 release? Expected release date, rumored new characters, and more

Honkai Star Rail has been a massive hit in the community and the Gacha market as a whole, as HoYoverse reported twenty million downloads just a few hours after the game's release. Hence, players are expecting big things from the next few updates. From multiple new characters to major bosses, v1.1 seems to be providing a lot for fans to look forward to. Players can expect the update to arrive on June 7, 2023.

The following article will list everything you need to know regarding v1.1, ranging from character leaks to bosses.

Disclaimer: The following article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 leaks: Release date, speculated characters, and more

1) Expected release date

As mentioned earlier, the Honkai Star Rail v1.1 update is expected to be released on June 7. However, this date is based on the current banner durations, which are 20 days per phase.

With Selee's banner concluding in 1.0, Jing Yuan will make his appearance for an additional 20 days, giving everyone approximately 40 days to save their Gacha currency for the 1.1 characters.

Since the release time hasn't been made official yet, it can be assumed to be at 10 am UTC +8, the same as the launch time. However, this is subject to change.

2) Leaked characters for v1.1

Similar to the current version, Honkai Star Rail v1.1 will consist of two phases. Based on various leaks, it is rumored that the first phase of the new update will bring in Luocha, alongside Silver Wolf as a 5-star and Yukong as a 4-star.

Luocha will be an Imaginary character of the Abundance Path, which focuses on healing allies.

Silver Wolf, on the other hand, wields the Quantum element and walks the Nihility path, debuffing enemies with her skills. No information has been revealed regarding Yukong yet.

Players can expect the second phase of v1.1 to go live sometime around June 27.

3) Boss

Honkai Star Rail still has quite a lot of stories left to tell, especially in the Xianzhou Luofu arc. With multiple characters scheduled for release, a recent leak showcases a boss model with different colors. While recent speculations claim that the boss can change their element, everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Additionally, there is no confirmation that this particular boss will be released alongside v1.1.

4) Chat system and more

The v1.1 update will also bring in the long-awaited chat system, which will allow players to communicate with their friends via an in-game chat box.

Additional leaks suggest a series of puzzles throughout the world of Xianzhou Loufu and Jarilo-VI, which will likely offer Stellar Jade rewards for those who complete them.

