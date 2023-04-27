Honkai Star Rail Departure Festival: 10 free warps, date, time, and more

On April 27, 2023, HoYoverse, the developers of Honkai Star Rail, announced the brand-new Departure Festival. The festival is a celebration of the brilliant start of their title, which has taken the world by storm. The Departure Festival will be a livestream featuring a musical symphony. As part of the celebration, HoYoverse will be handing out 10 free Star Rail Special Passes to every player.

Hence, the date of this celebration and the time at which it will take place has been listed in detail in this article.

Full details regarding free warps and Departure Festival for Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail has received a lot of attention since its release on April 26, 2023, with the game topping the charts in terms of player base and viewership numbers.

As a token of gratitude, HoYoverse is offering 10 free warps to all players in addition to what they have already received. The wraps will be given during the Departure Festival, a musical symphony that will be conducted on April 30, 2023, at 7:30 pm (UTC + 8). The festival will be livestreamed on both YouTube and Twitch.

The exact time of the show across every major region is as follows:

USA: 4:30 am PDT

Europe: 1:30 pm CEST

India: 5 pm IST

Once the show is over, the 10 free warps will be sent to the in-game emails of every player across the world.

Players will be able to use these warps on the Seele banner. Seele is a top-tier Quantum DPS who excels against major bosses and other single-target-oriented fights.

Hence, she is a must-have not only for the Seele enthusiasts from Honkai Impact 3, but also those who want to take advantage of the game's meta. It does not appear that players will need to register to receive the free warps, and everyone who has played the game will be eligible.

