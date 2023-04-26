How to get free Serval in Honkai Star Rail

Serval is one of the first characters that Honkai Star Rail players can get for free as part of the pre-registration and social media follower rewards. All gamers are eligible to get this character. The only requirement is progression through the main storyline up to the point where you can access your mail.

Most Trailblazers should be able to get Serval within their first hour of playing Honkai Star Rail. Once you obtain your free copy, she's yours forever.

You can get plenty of freebies at the beginning of the game, but this guide details just one gift you can receive quite quickly. Scroll to the next section of this article to see the mail from where players can acquire Serval.

Steps to get Serval for free in Honkai Star Rail

This is what the mail icon looks like in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is how you can access your mail in Honkai Star Rail:

Pause the game. All button commands are shown at the bottom of the screen, so use the one relevant to your platform. Click on the mail icon. Select the mail that states, "Honkai Star Rail pre-registration and social media follower rewards." Claim the rewards there.

Alternatively, you can just select the "Claim All" button to get everything.

This is the mail you must collect to claim her (Image via HoYoverse)

The rewards for this specific mail are:

20x Star Rail Pass

1x Trailblazer - Welcome

1x Serval

100,000 Credit

If you click on Serval's icon, you should see a description stating:

"A Belobog mechanic who used to be a researcher for the Technology Division of the Architects. As Gepard Landau's elder sister, her personality stands in stark contrast to her brother's. She loves an ancient form of music known as "rock 'n' roll" that was popular before the Eternal Freeze."

How to put Serval on your team in Honkai Star Rail

Just select "Add" on this team to replace somebody else (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, you might be wondering how to put Serval on your team.

Pause the game again and go to "Team Setup." Click on any character (except for a Trial one like Himeko at the start of the game). Afterward, click on the "Add" button.

Alternatively, you may see a plus icon that you can select to see the screen shown in the above image. Just use the same "Add" button as before to get Serval on your team.

The character is a 4-star Lightning user on The Erudition path. That means she is expected to excel in multi-target damage, making her useful against a large group of enemies.

Honkai Star Rail players should try to equip her with a Light of Cone designed for The Erudition.

Other information

Another photo of this character (Image via HoYoverse)

In case Serval sounds familiar to you, here are her voice actors:

Chinese: Mu Xueting

Mu Xueting English: Natalie Van Sistine

Natalie Van Sistine Japanese: Aimi

Aimi Korean: Minhan

A free copy of this character should only be available as long as this pre-registration promotion is active. You can also get additional copies of her via Warps.

