Honkai Star Rail free codes - Launch celebrations, how to redeem, and more

Honkai Star Rail's release will happen later today, on April 26, as the eagerly-anticipated game arrives on mobiles and PC. Developers MiHoYo have already provided three codes that players can use when beginning their new adventures. The latest trio has appeared on social media and was disclosed on a Japanese livestream.

Many have been expecting MiHoYo to follow its typical system for Genshin Impact as far as codes are concerned. The popular RPG conducts routine giveaways to players to get different in-game resources. Honkai Star Rail will follow the same path after announcing the first three. Read on to find out the codes and when you'll be able to redeem them.

The first set of freebie codes for Honkai Star Rail brings several in-game resources

HSR_stuff @Inima__ #HonkaiStarRail



[Official]

Redeemable codes from chinese livestream (They will last until the 30)



-HSRGRANDOPEN1

-HSRGRANDOPEN2

-HSRGRANDOPEN3 [Official]Redeemable codes from chinese livestream (They will last until the 30)-HSRGRANDOPEN1-HSRGRANDOPEN2-HSRGRANDOPEN3 #HonkaiStarRail [Official]🌟Redeemable codes from chinese livestream (They will last until the 30)-HSRGRANDOPEN1-HSRGRANDOPEN2-HSRGRANDOPEN3 https://t.co/FQvbS1GhHy

While fans may have anticipated codes for Honkai Star Rail in the long run, few would have expected them to appear this early. After all, the game's yet to be released, but the following three codes are up for redemption:

HSRGRANDOPEN1

HSRGRANDOPEN2

HSRGRANDOPEN3

The three of them contain plenty of in-game resources that could be incredibly helpful to the players. Upon redeeming all of them, you will get 300 Star Jades and other items. Star Jades are the game's premium currencies, and you can exchange them for Star Rail Passes (used to get new characters).

How to redeem the codes?

Like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail will allow you to redeem them using an external website. However, you'll have to wait for the time being. While the website is up and running, you must create an in-game character or Trailblazer before redeeming the codes.

Hence, there's no alternative but to wait until the servers are live on April 26, 10 am UTC +8. You can then start your new adventure and create the Trailblazer before redeeming the code.

Note that the codes can only be redeemed once per account, and you can claim the rewards from the in-game inbox. The first set of codes will be applicable until April 30.

Poll : 0 votes