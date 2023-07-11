Who is Serval in Honkai Star Rail? Origins and more explained

Honkai Star Rail is home to new and unique destinations that the Astral Express crew will encounter on their journey. Currently, one of the two destinations features Jarilo-VI, a snowy planet that frosted over due to the Eternal Freeze brought by a Stellaron’s effect. Belobog, the last standing city on the planet, is home to Architects that follow in Qlipoth, the Aeon of Preservation’s footsteps to construct walls to protect their home planets.

These Architects are known for maintaining the peace in the city while also researching ways to combat the creatures born out of Fragmentum, which is an anomaly created by the existence of Stellarons. Repairing these anomalies by sealing the Stellarons is the main goal of the Astral Express crew.

One of the key characters in Honkai Star Rail that will help in doing so is Serval. This article focuses on her lore, including her intentions and motivations in helping the Astral Express crew.

Honkai Star Rail Guide: Serval's origins

Serval's origin and associated lore

Serval, just like her siblings in Honkai Star Rail, Gepard and Lynx, are all named after wild cat species. Their surname, Landau, is also a reference to Soviet physicist Lev Landau, whose first name means lion. So far, this naming scheme still has no reason or relevance to any part of the story.

Serval, being the eldest of the three Landau siblings, studied at Belobog Academy with a major in mechanics, where she also met her Cocolia, her best friend who later on became the Supreme Guardian. After Serval graduated, she began her work as an Architect under the Stellaron Research Division, where she naturally made many contributions that eventually caught the attention of the Supreme Guardian.

Cocolia then decided to destroy her research and expel her from the Architects permanently because Serval was getting close to knowing the truth about the Stellaron. After her expulsion, Serval became an independent mechanic and opened a shop at the bottom of Qlipoth Fort.

Serval's appearances and role in the story

Serval was first visited by the members of the Astral Express crew in Honkai Star Rail after meeting Gepard following his suggestion. Later on, the crew becomes wanted in the overworld after sharing their story and conveying their intentions to the Supreme Guardian.

Seemingly confused as to why this is happening after their wonderful meeting, the crew escapes to the underworld and uncovers even stronger evidence that proves the existence of a Stellaron and that the way of saving the city is through sealing it.

Later on, Serval’s help would be requested by the crew along with Seele to search for the Stellaron that caused the anomalies happening on the planet. Thrilled by the sudden offer that would fulfill her previous research about the Stellaron, she decides to trust the crew and help them reach the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone, which is on the way to the Stellaron’s location.

Along the way, the crew meets Gepard, who is still convinced that the Astral Express means harm. He would later be defeated and convinced by her sister to trust the crew regarding the matter.

Serval wanted to uncover the truth about the Stellaron but decided to stay following the appearance of a horde of Fragmentum monsters.

Although she was not there during the fight with Cocolia, Serval was important in achieving this victory and celebrated the sealing of the Stellaron together with the new Supreme Guardian, Bronya, with the people of Belobog. She would, however, visit the place in Everwinter Hill later to release her frustration to her dead friend, Cocolia.

The left side of Serval’s outfit gives off a rock ‘n’ roll vibe, while the other half closely resembles the theme of the Silvermane Knights, presumably her outfit as a researcher in the past. Given her personality, it’s as if she still considers herself as someone who’s always ready to fight for Belobog while still being free enough to pursue her passion for music.

Undoubtedly, Serval was crucial in achieving the Astral Express’ goal of sealing the Stellaron in Jarilo-VI in Honkai Star Rail, as infiltrating the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone would be impossible without her. After all this, she would show interest in joining the crew but would later rescind her request due to Belobog and its people still needing a lot of rehabilitation.

This can also be due to the fact that Serval finally found closure after meeting with Cocolia’s Fragmentum Echo. This shows that although she longs for adventure, she still does not want to leave her siblings alone to make their city a better place.

